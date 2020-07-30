'They might silence us, but they won’t silence the people' - Dáil adjourned amid disorder

The Dáil was adjourned amid scenes of disorder on the last night of its first session since the election.

A bitter row over future speaking rights forced a ten-minute suspension by new Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly after Rise TD Paul Murphy repeatedly refused to resume his seat.

He said attempts to reformulate speaking slots were an effort to marginalise left-wing groups, allowing Government parties to make much of the parliamentary running. He was supported by Socialist Party deputy Mick Barry and by Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit.

At one point, as Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy was attempting to make a point, she called out “Ah, Richard, please,” amid continuing barracking and uproar.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, a former minister and now deputy chief whip, angrily accused splinter group TDs of telling lies about the new arrangements. He said backbenchers had missed out in the last Dáil and were looking to have speaking rights too, insisting that their popular mandate was no less valid than that of left-wingers

Tipperary Independent Mattie McGrath called on the chair to force Mr Griffin to withdraw the word ‘lie,’ which is not permissible under standing orders. But several TDs were on their feet and shouting over each other at this point.

Mr McGrath himself became overheated, asking if the Fine Gael “heavy bootboys, the Heavy Gang on 1973-77” were back.

He added in overwrought fashion: “They might silence us, but they won’t silence the people out there.”

The session was adjourned.

