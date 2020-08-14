| 15.2°C Dublin

They did nothing illegal but does anyone really believe senators clocked up a grand in expenses a week?

Colette Fitzpatrick

POLITICIANS are laughing all the way to the bank, it appears. The latest revelation is that senators have been awarded attendance and subsistence payments for April and May – despite the Seanad being closed at that time.

More than €240,000 in expenses– almost €5,000 each – was doled out. Thank you very much, taxpayer.

Seanad sittings were delayed for three months after the general election in February because of the Covid-19 crisis and until a new Taoiseach was elected.

