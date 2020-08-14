POLITICIANS are laughing all the way to the bank, it appears. The latest revelation is that senators have been awarded attendance and subsistence payments for April and May – despite the Seanad being closed at that time.

More than €240,000 in expenses– almost €5,000 each – was doled out. Thank you very much, taxpayer.

Seanad sittings were delayed for three months after the general election in February because of the Covid-19 crisis and until a new Taoiseach was elected.

By any standard, in most people’s worlds, attendance means you actually attended – that you were physically there.

We understand subsistence to mean you were given some money to cover the cost of being at the place you had to be, that you were out of pocket, and here’s a few bob for your lunch in that fierce expensive city.

Senators are paid the Parliamentary Standard Allowance for constituency costs. The allowance is for mileage, vehicle wear and tear, subsistence and hotel bills.

They did nothing illegal in claiming the allowance, but does anyone really believe that senators, even if they had to travel to some meetings, really clocked up a grand in expenses a week?

At the height of the pandemic, when they were told to stay at home as much as possible, €1,000 a week is a stretch at best.

In most workplaces, expenses means claiming money you had to spend because of your job.

Petrol, for example, because you were required to drive somewhere, and maybe €10 for your lunch if you were away from the office for more than a day.

Maybe you had to buy materials for your job and you got the cost back after providing receipts – vouched expenses, as it were.

Maybe you even claimed for dinner if you had to wine and dine someone to get business out of them.

In most workplaces, you don’t get expenses as a matter of course, and you don’t have people out batting for you, defending the fact you’re getting them, which often seems to be the case with politicians.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has been defending these expenses, and Damien English of Fine Gael previously supported Dara Murphy’s whopping allowances.

Over the course of two years, Mr Murphy received nearly €100,000 on top of a salary of nearly €200,000 while rarely being spotted in the Dáil chamber.

The question for senators and the political parties to which they belong is whether it’s ethical.

We’re sinking into the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1920s and 1930s, nearly a million people in the country are claiming some sort of income support and the State is facing a bill of billions to deal with the pandemic. The optics of this expenses controversy are appalling.