'They can't live on wind' - Independent TDs vow to vote against 'absolutely scandalous' pub closure legislation

Independents from rural Ireland have pledged to vote against legislation empowering the closure of pubs – because ‘wet’ pubs are already closed and must be allowed to reopen.

The new law is “absolutely scandalous,” involves an attempt at a “police state,” is draconian, and deliberately aimed at driving rural publicans out of business because of a “hell-bent obsession” with ending their livelihoods, they claimed.

And a massive demonstration by rural publicans from all over Ireland to Leinster House is now planned for Tuesday next, although organisers pledge to observe social distancing.

People in rural areas being forced to travel to food pubs in towns and cities in order to get a drink will likely spread Covid-19, not contain it, the Dáil group says.

Independent TDs for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae, left, and Danny Healy-Rae

Independent TDs for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae, left, and Danny Healy-Rae

Deputies demanding the immediate reopening of rural pub include the Healy Rae brothers, Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Carol Nolan and Richard O’Donoghue.

Mr McGrath said the proposed law gave too many powers to Gardaí, with members of the force not wanting them, a claim echoed by Michael Healy Rae.

Allowing rural pubs to reopen would “spread the people out more and reduce the chance of infection,” he claimed, adding: “NPHET does not have a monopoly on being right.”

Michael Collins of Cork South West claimed the authorities were “trying to frighten people into a police state,” and said the 7,000 inspections of food pubs currently open showed “small infringements” with only thirty.

Ireland was the only European country to keep its pubs closed, he said, with Mr McGrath alleging a Government-imposed “apartheid” between rural and urban pubs.

Danny Healy Rae said the legislation allowing for immediate closure orders to be imposed by Gardai was “absolutely scandalous” and would “criminalise, victimise and penalise publicans before they even open at all.”

He added that pubs were “not where the virus is coming from, because pubs are closed. It’s coming in on planes and from different places.”

Mr Healy Rae promised to “give them hell” in the small time he was allowed on the debate.

Mr O’Donoghue, a new Independent TD for Limerick City, said rural closures were “telling me to go 15 miles for a drink.

“By forcing people in rural Ireland to go to towns and cities is putting people at risk” of catching Covid-19, he added.

Mattie McGrath denied being alarmist, saying it was “alarming legislation,” going on to attack as “ridiculous” the €9 meal requirement for a drink in open premises.

He said he had asked NPHET if it was behind this stipulation and they had “denied making that stupid regulation.”

Michael Healy Rae said past and present politicians appeared hell-bent on closing down family-run pubs in rural Ireland, where “the selling of drink is in their blood over generations.”

Publicans knew best how to run their own houses and could demonstrate it if allowed even a trial run of opening, he said. The problem with social non-distancing was a Dublin phenomenon, he said, because with rural pubs had far few customers and were trying to survive.

Mr O’Donoghue said rural Ireland was saying: "We’re as entitled to go for a drink, the same as you are,” with creameries, post offices and other community gathering places already stripped away.

Mr Collins said: “There’s an agenda here to get rid of rural pubs.” Mr McGrath noted that off-licences had “drink flowing out of them, and not a word about it,.”

Danny Healy Rae said of rural publicans: “They can’t live on wind.”

Online Editors