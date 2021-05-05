A LOT of apartment buildings in Dublin would not have been built without investment funds that tend to run them better than individual landlords, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar defended the role of investment funds at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting where there was sustained criticism of the Government’s handling of the housing crisis on Wednesday.

Nearly every TD and senator who spoke at the meeting raised concerns about the availability and affordability of housing with some criticising Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien’s affordable housing plan, according to sources at the meeting.

One TD said it was “obvious” that criticism over the housing issue was being aimed at Mr O’Brien with another TD claiming: "They are gunning for him now.” In an unusual move, the Fianna Fáil minister will address the Fine Gael parliamentary party on housing on May 19.

Mr Varadkar warned colleagues that the housing issue would “come back with a vengeance” as the pandemic subsides and would be a major issue at the next election.

But he defended the role of investment funds in the wake of revelations of them buying up large numbers of houses in some new estates. He claimed that a lot of developments wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for investment funds willing to fund their construction and buy properties once they are completed.

He said a lot of the apartment buildings in Dublin would not have been built without investment funds which would mean fewer homes in the capital. Mr Varadkar said these funds run apartment complexes well and they are often better managed than if apartments are leased by 30 or 40 different landlords.

However, the Tánaiste said it was never envisaged they would buy whole housing states “over the heads” of first-time buyers or an approved housing body.

Finance Paschal Donohoe said he did not support investment funds buying up homes that were already built and said that along with Mr O’Brien he was examining this issue.

Former minister Brendan Griffin warned of “enormous” political consequences if the Government did not address the issue of investment funds buying up estates.

Senator Seán Kyne, a former government chief whip, said it was “very, very serious” for Fine Gael electorally. He expressed concern about people traditionally from Fine Gael households liking tweets by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin or journalists criticising Government housing policy.

Mr Kyne also said Mr O’Brien’s commitment to deliver 6,000 homes was “quite modest” and suggested that most of them would be in the Dublin area.

Former minister David Stanton said it is impossible for young people to get on the housing ladder and that he was “getting it in the neck” over the issue.

A number of other Fine Gael backbenchers, including Fergus O’Dowd, Charlie Flanagan and Bernard Durkan along with senators Garret Ahearn, Barry Ward, Micheál Carrigy, Tim Lombard, Regina Doherty and Paddy Burke also raised the housing issue.

Mr Ward said young people were growing up with no prospect of being able to live near their parents, while Mr Ahearn said ordinary developers cannot obtain funding for housing developments.

Mr Flanagan and Mr Burke called for Fine Gael to set up an internal committee on housing which Mr Varadkar said he would consider, suggesting that external experts could serve on such a body to come up with ideas and proposals on housing.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing Peter Burke told the meeting that the Department of Finance and the Commission on Taxation needed to ensure the investment funds were paying their fair share of tax.

He said the issue of smaller landlords also needed to be examined as some 16,000 have left the market since 2016.

Meanwhile junior finance minister Sean Fleming, speaking at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight, called for planning laws to be changed to prevent vulture funds from bulk buying new homes at the expense of first-time buyers.

Mr Fleming described recent revelations about international funds buying up a housing estate in Kildare as a form of “social engineering”. He said tax incentives for vulture funds also need to be addressed.

Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart also called for bulk buying of residential properties to be banned immediately. He said people would be protesting on the streets about the housing crisis if the country was not battling a global pandemic and he added that he would join them.

Public Expenditure Minster Michael McGrath conceded that housing was going to a major issue for the Government for the foreseeable future.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pledged to immediately deal with the issue of investment companies buying new homes which should be going to first-time buyers.

He told the meeting he has been speaking to his ministers about how to address the issue and committed to dealing with it as soon as possible

Separately, Mr Martin said plans to ease restrictions and reopen society were on track. He said the Government will run trials for outdoor spectator events in July and will be following the example of similar initiatives in Britain and the EU.

He also said Ireland will be part of the EU’s travel programme which will see the use of vaccine passports to travel between members states once a passenger is fully vaccinated. He said this would be a crucial boost for the aviation and hospitality sector.