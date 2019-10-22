'These revelations are very grave and go to the heart of our credibility' - Four TDs to be quizzed in 'phantom vote' probe

Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins, Lisa Chambers and Dara Calleary may also be given the opportunity to give statements to the Dáil on Thursday if they wish.

READ MORE: Fianna Fáil reports five Fine Gael ministers to Dáil ethics committee over alleged voting irregularities

Independent.ie has learned that the investigation into irregular voting ordered by the Ceann Comhairle will be limited to last week’s voting session.

It is due to be completed by tomorrow evening.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said the revelations on voting in the Dáil "are very grave and go to the heart of the credibility of our parliamentary process".

He said that he has asked the Clerk of the Dáil to establish the facts of what happened at last week's voting session.

This probe will include interviews with the TDs involved as well as the party and group whips and the Tellers from the votes that occurred last week.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said electronic votes will only be taken this week when TDs are certified as being in their designated seats.

"The integrity of the voting process in Dáil Éireann is of the utmost importance.

"The public must have total and absolute confidence in it.

"Given the gravity of the matter I have directed the Clerk of the Dáil to prepare an urgent report to establish the facts of what transpired last Thursday...

"Work on this is well underway and I have now requested him to speak to a number of members, with the Tellers on the day and with the party and group whips.

"I would also ask all concerned to cooperate in this process as I believe it is imperative that we get to the facts without any delay to restore public confidence in our voting systems."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told his frontbench TDs that the 'phantom voting' controversy is an "own goal" for the party.

Mr Martin is said to have addressed the issue briefly at a private meeting of his senior TDs in Leinster House earlier today.

He stressed the need for his senior TDs to work harder in their briefs after acknowledging that the controversy over a number of deputies' actions during last Thursday's Dáil voting session was an "own goal" for the party.

A senior Fianna Fáil TD said that they and their colleagues were furious with deputies Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley over the issue having endured a backlash from voters in their constituencies over the weekend.

Another senior TD said: "People are annoyed on the doors."

Mr Collins and Mr Dooley were relieved of their frontbench roles at the weekend with Mr Martin today installing Defence spokesman Jack Chambers as Communications spokesman and EU Affairs spokesman Seán Haughey as Foreign Affairs spokesman.

Mr Chambers and Mr Haughey will hold the portfolios in addition to their existing roles "for the foreseeable", a party source said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed Mr Ó Fearghaíl's statement and how he has "acted swiftly" by ordering the investigation and the opportunity for the TDs involved to make statements later in the week.

The 'vote gate' scandal erupted after the Irish Independent revealed that Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley's vote was recorded on six occasions during a Dáil session despite his absence from the chamber at the time.

His party colleague Niall Collins later admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley's voting button and claimed that he mistakenly believed Mr Dooley was at the back of the Dáil chamber.

On the same day Lisa Chambers cast a vote in Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary's name when he was not present.

She later told RTÉ that she never voted for another TD – but admitted later that she did on Thursday.

She said she cast the vote for Mr Calleary "in error" after inadvertently sitting in his seat.

In the Dáil today Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the controversy has been portrayed as a "game of political musical chairs" with TDs pressing the wrong button.

She said the "real world" is "gobsmacked" that "highly paid" TDs can't manage to sit in the right seat and hit the right buttons.

She claimed the behaviour of Fianna Fáil TDs has "discredited the Dáil".

She argued that if it "represents a pattern of behaviour in that party then it calls into question the validity of decisions in votes taken here."

She asked how it could be established if this is the case.

Mr Varadkar said she raised "pertinent" questions but he can't speak on behalf of Fianna Fáil.

Earlier the Taoiseach said: "the integrity of the voting process is absolutely central to our democracy."

He said voters expect procedures to be followed properly.

Mr Varadkar added: "if an ordinary citizen voted twice for example and voted for somebody else as well as themselves that would be a crime."

He added: " it certainly would be no defence to say that it didn't matter because the person who won, won by a big margin anyway."

Mr Varadkar said: "We must apply to people in this house the same standards as we would apply to ordinary citizens going out to vote on voting day."

The Taoiseach argued that there is "a world of a difference in being in the chamber, being present and not in your seat as opposed to not being in the Chamber and maybe not even in the building at all" when TDs press their colleagues voting buttons.

But he added: "in order to allay any future concerns or conclusion I think we should all now be in our seats for all votes from now on."

The Ceann Comhairle also said that the events of last Thursday's Dáil voting session are the subject of a complaint under the Ethics in Public Office Acts.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: "Let no person in this House and beyond be in any doubt this is a very serious situation which requires urgent action.

"I am absolutely committed to establishing the facts and making any changes to the electronic voting system that are deemed necessary following the review.

"The electronic voting system is integral to our parliamentary system and has been since 2001. Any recommendations on changes to the system that emerge from the review will be given immediate attention."

Online Editors