‘These people are not taking the Oireachtas seriously’ – Ceann Comhairle slams parties for prioritising think-ins over his Dublin Castle symposium

The Ceann Comhairle has strongly criticised political parties holding think-ins which clash with an event he organised in Dublin Castle on Tuesday.

Fianna Fáil TD Seán Ó Fearghail questioned how “seriously” TDs and Senators take the Oireachtas in choosing to snub his symposium event in Dublin Castle, as Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin will have think-ins that same day.

The Ceann Comhairle was upfront about his disappointment during a meeting of the Oireachtas business committee this week, which is responsible for deciding Dáil agenda.

He criticised think-ins clashing with his event, which will aim to debate how the Oireachtas can attract more women and politicians from more diverse backgrounds.

A range of speakers and panels are scheduled for the event, which has been planned by Mr Ó Fearghail for a number of months.

Read More

He gave several months’ notice to TDs that the event would take place and was left annoyed when he discovered his own party, Fianna Fáil, would be holding a think-in on the same day, as well as Sinn Féin.

Fianna Fáil’s think-in will run across today and tomorrow in Mullingar, while Sinn Féin will hold theirs in Dublin tomorrow.

“You’d have to question how seriously members take the business of the Oireachtas,” sources said he told TDs in a meeting of the committee last week.

He explained to politicians the point of the symposium is to “nurse democracy” which is a “precious gem” but that it also needs to be “nurtured and developed”.

Sources on the business committee said the Ceann Comhairle flagged the event for the first time in May and made follow-up phone calls with all members of the committee about it.

The date of the symposium was decided in early June and communicated with TDs on the committee.

“He put a lot of work into it,” one source said. “This isn’t something pulled out of the sky, he sought consent and agreement of the committee to go ahead with it in early September.

“He wasn’t happy at all during the week and made it no secret.”

Sources close to Mr Ó Fearghail said it is “sad” that Fianna Fáil or Sinn Féin would believe their own “internal business is more important than the Oireachtas coming together to see how it can be improved”.

It is understood both parties were left in “no doubt” their insistence to go ahead and not reschedule their think-ins is being considered by the Oireachtas as “deeply disappointing”.

The symposium will focus on three topics: how more women can get involved in the Oireachtas, how the participation of young people in politics can be increased and how diversity in the Oireachtas can be increased.

In his capacity as Ceann Comhairle, Mr Ó Fearghail has not attended any Fianna Fáil events for six years since he was elected as Ceann.