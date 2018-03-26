These four people are set to pitch their ideas on how to improve Ireland to the Taoiseach tonight
Fine Gael's newest members are set to pitch their ideas 'Dragon's Den'-style to improve Ireland to the Taoiseach tonight.
Following a massive recruitment drive online, the new party members were invited to share their ideas on how to make Ireland a better country.
Now tonight, the masterminds behind the four short-listed ideas will present their concepts to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, TD Josepha Madigan and TD Helen McEntee.
Síle Seoige will host the event which will be live-streamed on the Fine Gael Facebook page at 8.30pm.
A proposal that has already struck a chord with insiders is the idea of a "cycle belt" along the River Shannon from midlands to Limerick.
A Fine Gael spokesperson told Independent.ie the party received a "terrific online response" to the campaign.
"This is a rolling recruitment campaign for new members and we're very happy with how it has gone so far," they said.
"We have received a terrific online response to it and Monday night's Facebook Live event is unprecedented.
"It has never been done before so is a unique departure for Fine Gael and Irish politics in general."
Online Editors