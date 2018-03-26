News Politics

Monday 26 March 2018

These four people are set to pitch their ideas on how to improve Ireland to the Taoiseach tonight

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Fine Gael's newest members are set to pitch their ideas 'Dragon's Den'-style to improve Ireland to the Taoiseach tonight.

Following a massive recruitment drive online, the new party members were invited to share their ideas on how to make Ireland a better country.

Now tonight, the masterminds behind the four short-listed ideas will present their concepts to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, TD Josepha Madigan and TD Helen McEntee.

Síle Seoige will host the event which will be live-streamed on the Fine Gael Facebook page at 8.30pm.

A proposal that has already struck a chord with insiders is the idea of a "cycle belt" along the River Shannon from midlands to Limerick.

A Fine Gael spokesperson told Independent.ie the party received a "terrific online response" to the campaign.

"This is a rolling recruitment campaign for new members and we're very happy with how it has gone so far," they said.

"We have received a terrific online response to it and Monday night's Facebook Live event is unprecedented.

"It has never been done before so is a unique departure for Fine Gael and Irish politics in general."

