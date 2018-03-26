These four people are set to pitch their ideas on how to improve Ireland to the Taoiseach tonight

Independent.ie

Fine Gael's newest members are set to pitch their ideas 'Dragon's Den'-style to improve Ireland to the Taoiseach tonight.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/these-four-people-are-set-to-pitch-their-ideas-on-how-to-improve-ireland-to-the-taoiseach-tonight-36744860.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36743539.ece/f3957/AUTOCROP/h342/2920325-1522044935036067_10.jpg