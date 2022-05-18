| 16.6°C Dublin

‘There’s panic that people will face fuel poverty’ – turf-ban anger rages

Pádraig Collins from Tournafulla, Co Limerick, has cut turf for most of his life with his family. Padraig lives about 20min from his bog which he gets turf from to heat his home. Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand

Amy Molloy

On May 3, dozens of locals and turf contractors gathered at a bog in Tournafulla, west Limerick, to voice concerns about the proposed ban on the sale of turf.

Some live in centuries-old houses where turf has been the main source of heat for generations of families.

