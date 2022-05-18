On May 3, dozens of locals and turf contractors gathered at a bog in Tournafulla, west Limerick, to voice concerns about the proposed ban on the sale of turf.

Some live in centuries-old houses where turf has been the main source of heat for generations of families.

With a population of just under 150 people, Tournafulla would actually be exempt from any ban introduced after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan revealed rural communities with fewer than 500 people will not be affected under regulations currently being drafted.

It’s a proposal which has been criticised as both unworkable and unfair by other politicians, due to the fact that many towns are hovering just above the cut-off point, including three Limerick towns around half an hour from Tournafulla.

According to the 2016 census, Drumcolliher, Foynes and Ballingarry each have populations of between 518 and 521 people.

As the regulations continue to be finalised – and with no timeline indicating when the ban will be introduced – there is much uncertainty among those in rural towns and villages.

“Turf-cutting is one of the oldest traditions in Ireland – it is part of our heritage and it’s part of who we are around here,” said Pádraig Collins from west Limerick.

Mr Collins (43), who is a factory worker and father of two, said there is “real worry” among friends and neighbours.

He attended the recent gathering at his local bog, where he said up to 70 people showed up, demonstrating the level of concern in the area.

“There’s panic that people will be faced with fuel poverty,” he said.

“Our own house is 200 years old and would have to be completely rebuilt to get it air tight to bring it up to standard.

“It is an old farmhouse that has been in the family for generations. All the houses here, 95pc would be dependent on turf.

“From a personal view, we all know there needs to be some climate action plan put in place, but when you’re doing that, you cannot penalise those who have no affordable alternatives.

“There is nobody denying there is climate change, and something has to be done, but you can’t be going after the wrong people. There has to be affordable alternatives.”

In Co Galway, the town of Moylough is on the cusp of the proposed exemption, with a population of 518 people.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show there are 183 towns in Ireland with between 500 and 1,000 living there, while just over 400 have fewer than 500 people.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Connolly, who lives just outside Moylough, said he has spent hours with elderly people in the area filling out forms applying for insulation grants from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to help make their homes more energy-efficient.

“In some cases it’s taking maybe two years for them to go out and inspect the house. I’ve one man, and they gave no indication of when his house will be retrofitted, and he is over 80 years of age,” Cllr Connolly said.

“There are a lot of people here who are dependent on turf and don’t have €20,000 or €30,000 to throw at insulating their houses. Some of them are living in houses that are over 100 years old. There’s still a need for us to burn turf. A lot of people don’t have solar panels or oil heating, they are very dependent on turf to heat their home.”

When asked to clarify whether towns with a little over 500 people will also be exempt from any ban, and to give more details on how the exemption will work, a Department of Environment spokesperson said: “Draft solid fuel regulations continue to be developed, and will be settled in due course for agreement by the Government. Such regulations will not prohibit the owner of a turbary right, or a customary right, or a person entitled to sod peat harvested for distribution in accordance with the cessation of turf-cutting compensation scheme, from using or sharing sod peat.”

The spokesperson added that around 1,300 deaths in Ireland each year are attributable to fine particulate matter, which in Ireland is primarily associated with domestic solid fuel burning.

Mr Ryan has maintained that people who have access to a bog will be able to continue what they have been doing in recent years.

He said that this was not just about turf, but also about getting rid of smoky coal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s commitment not to ban turf sales for the remainder of the year has reduced some of the tension that had been circulating – but for those in rural Ireland, much uncertainty remains.

