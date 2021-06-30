‘There would be far more people dead’ if Government had listened to Opposition on Covid, claims Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there would be “far more people dead” if he had listened to Opposition voices on Covid.

The remark came after he was attacked in the Dáil for listening to “scientists, professors, advisers and geniuses” on pub reopenings while ignoring the Church and religious people.

Colourful Independents Danny Healy Rae and Mattie McGrath, representing Kerry and Tipperary respectively, assailed the decision to keep bar and restaurant interiors shut after promised reopening.

In one flash of temper, Micheál Martin told Mr McGrath that if the Government had taken his advice from the beginning “there would be far more people dead as a result.”

Mr Healy Rae told the Taoiseach: “People all over the country are outraged at your decision not to open the indoor hospitality sector and the insistence that people will have to be vaccinated before they go into these settings.

“What’s so different about the pubs and the small restaurants in the 26 counties and the rest of the world? The six counties in the North – they’re open,” he said.

“We have more so-called scientists, professors, advisers and geniuses and yet we have no-one with common sense.”

He asked who the Taoiseach thought he was codding by meeting the hospitality sector today when he had decided their fate the day before.

“Ye have no plans for opening indoor hospitality,” he said. “Ye never had it and ye don’t intend to allow them to open.” RTE had reported that it could be October before a decision was made.

Before very long, all of the country will be landed outside the gates of Leinster House. You have them totally and absolutely blackguarded.

“They have been led up the garden path, and then led down the the garden path again. Who do you think you are codding, Taoiseach?”

Mr Martin replied: “I have said repeatedly, consistently here that our objective is to protect people. And over the last number of months we've successfully suppressed the virus in this country compared to many other countries.

“Look at Johannesburg today, for example. Look what's happening there, because of the delta variant. People forget pretty quickly just how devastating this virus can be on people's health.

“It just amazes me how, in a short few months, people forget what happened in this country. Never underestimate the potential of this virus to wreak havoc.

“We will come out of this, but we're going to do in a steady way.”

Mattie McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group, said it was a shocking apartheid decision to have vaccinated people go one place and other people left outside.

“You're operating to an agenda that is not for the Irish people but for someone else. If Nphet said jump to the sky, you would jump.

“When are we going to have an independent inquiry into Nphet? You have just acted at their behest once again. And why are you victimising the Church has once again,” he asked.

“Nowhere in your statement or in the paperwork does it say that communion and confirmation can’t go ahead.

“But yet the Tánaiste said that they can't go ahead. Are you going to deny these young children their right to have confirmations again, which are planned in many areas and already have been put back three or four times.

“It is shocking the way your treat the religious people in this country.”

“My only concern is to protect people,” said the Taoiseach. “I don’t want to close anything down. Why would I? why would anybody want to close anything down? I think the reason is obvious. There's a pandemic, and it has really devastated people's lives.”

He told Mr McGrath: “Nothing ever added up for you in this pandemic, and if we had taken your advice from the beginning there would be far more people dead as a result.

“You've been in denial since the beginning of the pandemic’ Your approach is the Bolsonaro approach, it's the Trump approach — denial, denial, denial about the existence of the pandemic. That’s your approach.”