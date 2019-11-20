MARIA Bailey has raised questions about her deselection as a Fine Gael candidate in a letter to party members in her constituency.

'There was no reason given' - Maria Bailey questions process used to deselect her as Fine Gael candidate

Ms Bailey was removed from the party's general election ticket in Dun Laoghaire last week following the controversy over her personal injury claim against the Dean Hotel.

Now she has written to Fine Gael member saying that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave no reason for why he judged that her removal as a candidate was in the best interests of a the party.

She also questioned if a review of the Fine Gael ticket that had been requested by the constituency had been carried out by the National Executive.

The letter was dated last Monday.

Party members in Dun Laoghaire agreed to seek a review of the ticket during a meeting on October 31.

Its motion called for a review and "to make any changes necessary in order to improve our prospects in the forthcoming general election".

The motion did not mention Ms Bailey by name.

In her letter, seen by Independent.ie, Ms Bailey says she met Minister Paschal Donohoe and Fine Gael general secretary Tom Curran on November 13.

She says she was told that the proposal to deselect her had not been finalised but it was Mr Varadkar's intention to deselect her.

Ms Bailey says that at 5pm on November 14 she got a copy of a letter from Mr Varadkar to the chair of the Executive Council stating that he was proposing to delete her as a candidate under Fine Gael rules.

She said Mr Varadkar letter states: "I make this proposal because in my judgement, the best interests of the party are served by deleting Maria Bailey TD as a candidate for the next General Election."

Ms Bailey says: "There were no reasons given for this judgement."

Ms Bailey says that at no time in her meeting with Mr Donohoe and Mr Curran was she told that the basis of her deselection had been "changed from the Constituency motion to solely that of the Taoiseach's proposal."

She adds: "I am not aware whether the review requested by the Constituency was in fact carried out by the Executive Council."

Ms Bailey also says: "If such a review was conducted, I was not advised of any conclusions or the reason for any such conclusions."

She says she was not given an opportunity to address the Executive Council on the conclusions of any review.

Ms Bailey adds: "the Executive Council told me that the only matter before them was the proposal from the Taoiseach, so I must conclude that no review was carried out by them."

She ends the letter saying: "I appreciate that this has been a difficult time for you also, but it is very important to me that the record be corrected and that this be communicated to all members."

Online Editors