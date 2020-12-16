There was no mention of pain revisited on relatives of IRA victims in Brian Stanley’s apology 

So that was it — five minutes of solo speaking time in which Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley rushed as quickly as possible to tell us about what a staunch ally he is of the LGBT community.

It was supposed to be an expression of true remorse about equating the Provisional IRA, murderers of gardaí and members of the Defence Forces of this State, with the Old IRA, the latter being the liberators of the Irish people who achieved the Republic in the first place.

“ I accept that my tweet regarding the ambushes at Kilmichael and Narrow Water was insensitive , and it caused hurt and anger.

"Words can do that. And my words did. For that I am truly sorry,” Mr Stanley said, still maintaining a link and equation between the two.

He was only sorry for any offence caused, if you happened to be sensitive enough to take offence.

There was no mention of the pain revisited on relatives, nor recognition that he had been hailing mass death as military achievement.

And then he hurried on to praise his own record and achievements.

Ironically, however, it happened that another Stanley terrorism controversy was raised earlier in the Dáil — one which reflects the cost in human life to this State of the Provisional IRA’s paramilitary campaign over three decades in Northern Ireland.

Fianna Fáil TDs Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth brought up an RTÉ Investigates documentary, aired on Monday night, which highlighted a retaliatory Loyalist bomb that exploded in Belturbet, Co Cavan, on December 20, 1972.

The car-bomb blast caused the deaths of two teenagers — one of whom had the surname Stanley.

Geraldine O’Reilly (15) and Patrick Stanley (16) never got the chance to grow up.

Nobody has ever been brought to justice for what Mr Smith said was a heinous crime, believed perpetrated by a ‘commando’ unit of the UDA in retaliation for Provo murders of members of the UDR at their homes in Fermanagh.

Mr Smith said new information had come to light through the work of Edward Burke at the University of Nottingham, who featured in the programme, in regard to collusion between British State forces and loyalist paramilitaries in Northern Ireland in relation to bombings in Southern border counties.

He called for new efforts to establish the identity of the “reprehensible people used to cause the deaths of two young innocent people", adding: “It is never too late to get the truth .” Mr Smyth said the programme had very powerfully demonstrated the horror, trauma, and tragedy of the killings.

No-one had ever been convicted, and An Garda Síochána “will not disclose the contents of the reports of the investigation to these families — because the investigation is still considered live, which is utterly wrong 48 years later”.

These Dáil contributions, and the programme, made the powerful point that there is never any statute of limitations on the pain, grief and suffering of those left behind.

Brian Stanley, in his moment of sending a gloating, glorifying tweet, had failed to consider that truth — when the ghost of Patrick Stanley, as a sample representative of many, many others, might have stood at his shoulder.

Of course, someone was standing at Brian Stanley’s shoulder as he was writing yesterday’s declaration, metaphorically speaking, but possibly in all reality.

What he had to say would have been drafted and examined , re-drafted and approved by higher-ups — since it goes to the whole party project.

So much for a ‘personal statement’, as it was quaintly called.

But there was something else, too. On his allegedly homophobic tweet, Mr Stanley seemed for a moment flustered when he said he had not been able to reach the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday to make a direct apology.

Yet Mr Stanley was at home in Portlaoise all last week, told by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to take gardening leave in the matter of weeding out all past tweets and posts that might be dragged up and used as rhetorical ammunition.

If he was such a staunch ally of LGBT, why hadn’t he apologised directly to Mr Varadkar long before?

Because the leadership hadn’t got around to formulating its exact strategy, might be a logical deduction.

And Mr Stanley, in observing the first law of Republicanism — whatever you say, say nuthin’ — was never about to break ranks by showing any kind of personal initiative.

It makes his ‘yippee’ for gay progress sound all the more hollow . The Tánaiste, however, was graciousness itself in accepting the delayed apology. In that he got Mr Stanley out of jail, possibly a chastened figure.

