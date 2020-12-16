| 9.3°C Dublin

There was no mention of pain revisited on relatives of IRA victims in Brian Stanley’s apology 

Senan Molony

Statement: Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised for two tweets he sent that have caused controversy. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Statement: Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised for two tweets he sent that have caused controversy. Photo: Alf Harvey

So that was it — five minutes of solo speaking time in which  Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley  rushed as quickly as possible to tell us about what a staunch ally he is of the LGBT community.

It was supposed to be an expression of true remorse about equating the Provisional IRA, murderers of gardaí and members of the Defence Forces of this State, with the Old IRA, the latter being the liberators of the Irish people who achieved the Republic in the first place.

I accept that my tweet regarding the ambushes at Kilmichael and Narrow Water was insensitive , and it caused hurt and anger.

