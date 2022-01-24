‘There should be no secrets’ – reasonable to ask if top civil servant Robert Watt has taken €81,000 pay rise, minister says

THERE should be no secrets about the salary of the new secretary general at the Department of Health, a Cabinet minister has said.

Robert Watt, head of the department, promised to forego an €81,000 increase in his pay when controversy arose over his proposed move from an equivalent position in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

But an attempt by a Dáil committee to find out before Christmas whether he has now taken his full salary ended in frustration.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “I think there shouldn't be any secrets around salaries like that and what people earn.

“People know what what I earn. People know what other senior civil and public servants earn as well.

“I think transparency is always a good thing, where it’s appropriate, and I would expect that that would be answered at the appropriate time.”

Mr O’Brien further said it was “a reasonable question” and it was reasonable that it be answered.

A draft report by the Oireachtas Finance Committee says the affair "damaged public trust and eroded confidence in the system of public administration”.

Mr Watt was formally appointed to the top job in Health in April 2021 on a salary of €292,000, instead of the salary of €211,000 he was paid in his previous role as a secretary general.

Mr Watt indicated that he would surrender the increase until such time as the economy had recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

But the committee has so far been unable to determine whether Mr Watt is taking the full salary now.

Mr O’Brien said: “There's no secret to what any public or civil servant, or indeed any politician, earns — and rightly so.

“There is clear transparency on that.

“And that should actually apply across the board.”

Asked again if Mr Watt should now voluntarily disclose whether he is taking the pay rise for a gross salary of €292,000 a year — more than the Taoiseach — minister O’Brien said: “I think it's a reasonable question.”

Independent.ie has reached out to Mr Watt for comment.