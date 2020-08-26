| 18.1°C Dublin

There is a lack of sympathy for Phil Hogan, and it’s not hard to see why

After years of giving us the strong impression he couldn’t give two figs, the Irish people want to see accountability for Phil Hogan’s actions

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Senan Molony

There’s a lack of sympathy for Big Phil. Not that he ever gave the impression of looking for any. 

He has always exuded the air of full knowledge that politics is a place for mean hombres, and that he aimed to be meanest.

