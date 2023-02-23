‘There are a lot of people in politics who did far worse,’ says Micheál Martin in relation to Bertie Ahern

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said “there are a lot of people in politics who did far worse” than Bertie Ahern.

Mr Martin made the comments on radio, as party colleagues speculated that he was talking about members of Sinn Féin.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said he had no direct knowledge of what the Fianna Fáil leader was driving at.

Mr Martin told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk he “still had questions” over Mr Ahern’s explanations to the Mahon Tribunal about suspicious large lodgements to bank and building society accounts over a limited period under scrutiny in the 1990s. One appeared to be a large-scale US dollar conversion, while others were in sterling, running into thousands of pounds.

The tribunal subsequently officially found in its report that Mr Ahern – who referred to winning some money “on the horses” – had not adequately explained the source of €165,000. The lodgements included to accounts in the name of his former girlfriend, Celia Larkin, and with his daughters by Miriam Kelly Ahern.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Mr Martin said he wasn't going to stop Bertie Ahern rejoining the party – even though he proposed his expulsion a dozen years ago. Mr Ahern instead resigned rather than face that humiliation.

Speaking to interviewer Kieran Cuddihy, Mr Martin said: “Well, there are issues, and I made my position very clear on those back at the time.”

He added that the questions about the source of Mr Ahern’s massive deposits “will always be there.”

But the Fianna Fáil leader then added: “There are a lot of people in politics who did far worse, and who got elected subsequently and went into politics.”

One Sinn Féin TD, Dessie Ellis, has been the subject of British legal efforts in connection with the deaths of 50 individuals in the course of the Troubles.

Having made his generalised reference, Mr Martin explained: “So I think we need perspective on all of this.”

He said Mr Ahern had joined his local branch. “He has a lifelong commitment, he is doing a lot of work, he engages in Northern Ireland with people from different communities.

“It's a lifelong mission of his in terms of peace on the island, I don't think we can take that from Bertie Ahern.”

The Tánaiste also said he “still has a lot to give” as leader of Fianna Fáil.

He was asked about his own twelve-year leadership of Mr Ahern’s party after both leaders of the Social Democrats stepped down from their leadership of the party after seven years.

“I have a lot to give,” Mr Martin said, on the day a new national opinion poll showed Fianna Fáil down three points to 18pc support, with Fine Gael on 22pc.

“I'm looking forward to this new phase of this Government and also this new phase of politics,” Mr Martin said.

“So I haven't lost any appetite.”

Two Fianna Fáil sources agreed last night Mr Martin’s remarks were “a clear pop at the Shinners” and “obviously aimed at Sinn Féin – a handy distraction.”

