The war between Leo Varadkar and Kate O’Connell is all about alleged sexism and whether Fine Gael is, as claimed, a cold house for women.

But in a far larger sense, it is about Varadkar’s leadership, and whether he is an electoral asset to his party.

And thus the result of the Dublin Bay South by-election in the autumn, where O’Connell has announced she won’t seek to run, will be analysed to that existential end.

Already buffeted by a criminal investigation by gardaí into his leaking of a draft GP contract as Taoiseach, a Fine Gael drubbing when the votes are counted would add to the evidence that Varadkar’s appeal at the ballot box has been overrated.

At one level, his lack of emotional support for O’Connell today on Morning Ireland lends credence to her claims of being frozen out, in turn raising further questions for females in Fine Gael.

But half of his listeners will have been female, and all ears for that emotional intelligence that would tell them that this is a passing squall and the Fine Gael leader has their concerns very much at heart.

Varadkar had to know he would be asked about O’Connell’s complaint to Claire Byrne late last week that she had been effectively done in by the ‘choirboys’, to use the phrase for the adoring fellow males who surround the Fine Gael leader. The question, when it came, was couched in fairly blunt terms. O’Connell “says her working relationship with you never recovered after she sided with Coveney in the leadership race”.

All Varadkar had to show was that he is not so petty as to hold a grudge and to shower O’Connell (and every woman listening) with a little love. Instead he sounded defensive, as if the whole question devolved on him (which it does, in a way).

Did he cut her out? The reply came in a somewhat pedestrian monotone, with no hint of surprise, much less being wounded, at the question – “No. You know, Kate served one term in the Dáil. I think she was a very effective TD, very good on the referendum, very good on her committee work.”

Faint praise.

A brief preliminary sugar-coating for the bitter pill the doctor delivered next: “But Fine Gael is a democratic party. Candidates are selected by the members locally. This is a very strong constituency, with 400 members in 12 branches.

“And on the day Eoghan Murphy stepped down from the Dáil, I made my position very clear – that I wasn't going to be taking sides. That I'd put my 100pc support behind whoever the grassroots activists selected.”

O’Connell had previously seized the seat of Lucinda Creighton, a university pal of Varadkar, who left to found Renua. She fell short of re-election in February 2020 by short distance, despite the tide going out for the the Taoiseach’s party.

If she had held on it would have remarkably given Fine Gael two seats in the four-seat constituency. O’Connell’s allies seem correct in their analysis that a nearly-ran would usually be the automatic choice to replace a departing incumbent.

A signal from the leader would be all it would take.

But Varadkar was absolving himself of any involvement, answering as if he were a detached observer of a woman’s own inner doubts given expression by her actions.

“Kate obviously has decided that she wouldn't be able to win that vote of local members.”

It was put to him that she had taken the seat and had then come close enough to retaining it for the party, “but she didn't feel she had your support?”

Varadkar now revealing allowed that he could have signalled to the local members what they were to do, as regularly occurs. HQ is always home of the local and national strategy.

“The position that I took was that I wasn’t taking sides,” he said in his first public comment on O’Connell’s candid radio interview.

But not to take sides is, of course, actually to take sides. Councillor James Geoghegan was suddenly getting good publicity and posing with his family in Sunday newspapers.

“There are a lot of really good potential candidates in that constituency,” said the FG leader, noting that nominations are still open.

“I took the position as party leader that I would allow the members to select the candidate, and unfortunately Kate felt that she didn't have the support of the local membership and decided not to put her name forward.

“I'm sorry she took that decision, but that was a decision that she made herself.”

Unmistakably unsympathetic.

Meanwhile, O’Connell has subtly suggested, for anyone with ears to hear, that the constituency, which elected four men in 2020, badly needs a female deputy.

If she assumes Geoghegan will be her party candidate, then it’s an open invitation to her supporters to exact vengeance in the privacy of the voting booth. Music to the ears of Senator Ivana Bacik of Labour, for instance, in the second most progressive constituency in the country after Dun Laoghaire.

Defeat would be a disaster for Varadkar, despite the fact that he has easily outplayed the Taoiseach in the current Dáil. It would reopen O’Connell’s old question, cruel and biting as it was: “What has he done for Fine Gael?”