The ‘war’ between Leo Varadkar and Kate O’Connell – and how it puts Fine Gael leadership role under spotlight

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Kate O'Connell. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Senan Molony

The war between Leo Varadkar and Kate O’Connell is all about alleged sexism and whether Fine Gael is, as claimed, a cold house for women.

But in a far larger sense, it is about Varadkar’s leadership, and whether he is an electoral asset to his party.

