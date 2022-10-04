The TDs looked from the Taoiseach to Mary Lou and back again, but it was impossible to say which was which...

THE Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader have traded insults in the Dáil, comparing each other to works by the author George Orwell.

Micheál Martin accused Mary Lou McDonald’s party of ‘doublethink’ on the concrete levy, in having called for the construction industry to help pay for building defects while now demanding that the 10pc new charge be scrapped.

Doublethink is a concept first expressed in Orwell’s book 1984, first published in 1948, which portrays a totalitarian State that spies on its citizens continuously.

“You are making this up as you go along,” the Taoiseach said after reading aloud previous Dáil calls from Sinn Féin for a levy on the industry to help pay for the pyrite and mica scandals.

“And I put it this way – God help us if you ever get near the national finances,” the Taoiseach added, drawing gasps and catcalls.

Responding, Mary Lou McDonald – who studied English literature at college in Limerick – said the Coalition Government was “more Animal Farm than 1984.”

This was because it regarded some as being “more equal others,” she said.

Orwell’s most famous novel, Animal Farm, sees a revolt by livestock on the Manor Farm, whose name is changed when humans are expelled. Originally all animals are proclaimed equal, but as the pigs take over a new maxim is proclaimed: that some are more equal than others. The book is seen as an allegorical critique of communism, particularly in Soviet Russia.

“No one more is unequally treated than that [younger] generation that I have described to you. Those are locked out of home ownership,” Ms McDonald said.

She added: “All of you on the benches opposite are responsible for the light-touch regulation, or no regulation, that gave rise to this nightmare. So that's where culpability lies.”

Ms McDonald said the Society of Chartered Surveyors had said that the 10pc levy on concrete blocks, announced in the Budget last week, would inflate the cost of a new house by four thousand euro. “I'm asking you not to do that. That's it. Don't do it.”

But the Taoiseach said Sinn Féin was taking both sides all of the time. “And by the way, Animal Farm applies to your party more than any other party in this Dáil – any day, no question about that,” he said.

“Ask a lot of the dissidents and a lot of the people who left your party down to the years, and they can verify the degree to which Animal Farm applies.

“That’s why Animal Farm should always be a core part of the second level curriculum - just to prepare us.”