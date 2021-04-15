The surprise phone call that set Ireland's vaccine roll-out plan back on track

A surprise phone call in the middle of Cabinet from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s vaccination programme back on track in the face of serious Government concerns over missing key targets.

After two days of devastating news about vaccine supply, the Taoiseach sought to rally his ministers during a meeting in Government Buildings yesterday morning.

However, ministers said the mood was “solemn and gloomy” after the vaccination programme was ripped up when the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) warned against using the AstraZeneca jab on anyone aged under 60 over blood clotting concerns.

This was followed by news of a delay in the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines over similar fears about blood clotting.

“The Taoiseach put on his best face and gave his best assessment but the mood wasn’t great at all,” a minister said.

However, the Taoiseach was suddenly called away from the room to take an urgent telephone call from Ms von der Leyen who informed him Pfizer had ramped up production and Ireland was now in line for 540,000 extra doses.

After the call Mr Martin returned to the room and told his ministers he had “some very good news” but he did not want to tell them in case it leaked.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar interjected to tell him the news about the additional supply was already in the public domain and Mr Martin confirmed the vaccine boost to his Cabinet.

“The mood changed dramatically after that,” a minister said.

The extra Pfizer doses come as the gap between the first and second dose of the Covid-19 jab for healthy under-60s who received the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be extended from 12 to 16 weeks in the HSE’s revamped vaccination roll-out plan.

However, health chiefs decided not to lengthen the time between first and second doses for the Pfizer and Moderna jabs beyond the existing 28 days. It had been widely speculated that the HSE would follow the UK which has been leaving a 12-week gap between doses of vaccines.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste last night expressed confidence the country was on course to start lifting more restrictions, such as reopening hairdressers and resuming religious services, from May 4.

The rebooted HSE plan – which may have to be overhauled again following an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) into a small number of blood clots associated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine – will struggle to meet the target to have 80pc of the adult population with at least one dose of vaccine by the end of June.

The EMA will deliver its assessment next week and this could potentially lead to age restrictions on the use of over 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine due here before the end of June.

The HSE plan was thrown into turmoil by the decision by NIAC to restrict the AstraZeneca vaccine to 60- to 69-year-olds because of a very low risk of unusual blood clots.

The new plan will still give the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to most people, including the over-60s and medically vulnerable, within 12 weeks but will push it out to 16 weeks for healthy, younger groups, mainly healthcare workers, who may get a second shot of another vaccine.

The Taoiseach said he hoped the target to give 80pc of adults at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose will be met despite the setback.

“April has been challenging due to the cancellation of AstraZeneca vaccines this week. I feel sorry for people with underlying conditions who had their appointments postponed,” he said.

He said four in five adults who want a vaccine should have got a dose at that point.

Pfizer came to the rescue yesterday when it emerged it was providing an extra 50 million doses to the EU this quarter – leaving Ireland with an additional 540,000 vaccines before the end of June.

Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College Dublin said he believes it would be “absolutely sensible” to extend the gap between first the second doses.

He said a recent research paper indicated that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had 80pc efficacy after a ­single dose.

He said he could not see the point in holding on to vaccines for a second dose and leave them “sitting in a freezer” when so many people have no immunity to the virus.

The HSE portal allowing people aged 65 to 69 to ­register for a vaccine opens this morning for appointments during this month and in May.

It will be open to people aged 69 this morning, 68 tomorrow and to others in descending age to 65 in the coming days.

All over-60s will now be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine following the decision not to give it to younger age groups because of the very low risk of unusual and ­serious blood clots.

