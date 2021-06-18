Even Edwin Poots’ sternest internal critics couldn’t have forecast how wrong it would go for him so soon after he took over the reins of power.

His internal opponents predicted he would last a year — removed after poor Assembly election results in May 2022. But his leadership has unceremoniously ended just three weeks into the job.

For all the rough and tumble of DUP life, this is a party which doesn’t dump its leaders quickly. The Rev Ian Paisley was there 37 years; Peter Robinson survived for seven, and Arlene Foster five. Her colleagues stuck with her through tough times in the cash-for-ash scandal.

Blunder after blunder meant that Poots lost the confidence even of those who backed his leadership bid so recently. Until yesterday they were prepared to give him time to get his feet more under the table and grow into the role.

But his decision to nominate Paul Givan as First Minister, with Irish language laws looming via Westminster in October, was a bridge too far.

DUP MLAs had taken a punt on Poots rather than going for the tried and tested safe pair of hands in Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. We have just witnessed a classic case of buyer’ s remorse.

To decide to nominate Givan as First Minister without bringing his MLAs and MPs with him was a crazy mistake for an experienced politician to make.

Whereas there was a significant Sinn Fein contingent at the talks with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Wednesday night, only Poots and Givan were there for the DUP. Perhaps the lack of seasoned negotiators with the government — such as Donaldson and Nigel Dodds — help explain the basic errors made.

The deadline for nominating a First and Deputy First Minister was Monday, so Poots didn’t have to rush this. He had time to go out and sell this proposal to the rest of his party, yet he chose not to use it.

Instead his MLAs and MPs woke up on Thursday to a fait accompli.

To be left out in the cold regarding decision-making was all the more stinging for them because Poots’ leadership bid was based on increasing consultation and democracy in the party.

“Even Arlene never behaved in such a cavalier manner,” said a source.

The urgent email from every DUP MP bar Ian Paisley, and party peers, asking him to hold off nominating Givan until he explained his decision should have been a reason to pause, but it wasn’t. Insiders said the gathering that followed in the Members’ dining room at Stormont was as toxic as the party Executive meeting last month which ratified Poots as leader. Except this time there was increasing unity in the ranks against him.

Sources told the Belfast Telegraph that Poots, who left with Givan for the Assembly chamber before the vote was formally taken, lost 26-8. That his own deputy Paula Bradley reportedly voted against him was a huge humiliation.

His leadership win was based on building a coalition in the party beyond his natural fundamentalist base. However, the foundations were never firm. For it to shatter so publicly has been catastrophic.

The irony is the speed with which the new leader’s position deteriorated, given that he spent years plotting to get there.

Conducting a coup is one thing, but having the vision, strategy and approach to make the transition to power successful is quite another.

So many in the party will today be breathing a sigh of relief that he has gone.

From start to finish, the style and substance of his leadership was disastrous.

The swaggering machismo of some supporters who were upped in status; the resignations of excellent local politicians — including Diane Forsythe, Kathryn Owen and Ryan McCready in South Down, Strangford and Foyle — and the unpolished media interviews that Poots gave were all harmful to an already damaged party.

It seems very unlikely the party will opt for another leadership contest. It needs to heal, and a coronation is surely on the cards.

Although others might be interested, it’s very hard to see beyond Sir Jeffrey. He is the natural choice.

Foster won massive respect when she resigned.

Poots won’t enjoy the same amount of public affection. His very continuation in politics may well be in doubt.

He has just found out that leadership elections, even one you win, can be dangerous, very dangerous.