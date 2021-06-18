| 8.3°C Dublin

The substance and style of Edwin Poots’ leadership was disastrous – from start to finish of his three-week gig

Suzanne Breen

Even Edwin Poots’ sternest internal critics couldn’t have forecast how wrong it would go for him so soon after he took over the reins of power.

His internal opponents predicted he would last a year — removed after poor Assembly election results in May 2022. But his leadership has unceremoniously ended just three weeks into the job.

For all the rough and tumble of DUP life, this is a party which doesn’t dump its leaders quickly. The Rev Ian Paisley was there 37 years; Peter Robinson survived for seven, and Arlene Foster five. Her colleagues stuck with her through tough times in the cash-for-ash scandal.

