The rise and fall of a committed republican: How Elisha McCallion’s political career came to an abrupt end

On Wednesday evening, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Senator Elisha McCallion she would have to resign her Seanad seat over the emerging controversy surrounding a £10,000 (€11,000) business support grant she incorrectly received in March and had not repaid since.

A Sinn Féin source told Independent.ie “Mary Lou called her last night and in no uncertain terms said this was unacceptable and said she should resign her seat.”

It is an extraordinary instruction to give, and one McCallion was not obliged to accept. However, the rising star of Sinn Féin tendered her resignation from the party and the seat she was democratically elected to in the Seanad.

It was decisive action from McDonald after details of the Covid business supports wrongly paid to Sinn Féin offices emerged on Tuesday on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show. The show revealed payments of £10,000 were paid to three separate Sinn Fein offices under a scheme set up to support businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, £10,000 was paid to businesses in receipt of the North's Small Business Rate Relief, whose bank details were held by Land & Property Services for rating purposes.

The rush to design a support meant there were problems with the scheme, which saw around £4.5m (€5m) paid to businesses deemed ineligible for payments. Political offices were specifically excluded form the support.

In McCallion’s case, the money was paid into a bank account owned by herself and her husband Declan. The payment was made around late March or early April.

Payments were also made to an account linked to Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh. However, Mr McHugh was not forced to resign, as he instructed an official in his West Tyrone office to repay the money.

The official who did not follow his instruction did resign from the party. A separate official responsible for the accounts in another party office also resigned for failing to take action when the money was received.

McCallion had no excuse or official to hide behind, as responsibility for repaying the money rested with her. The £10,000 sat in her account for around six month with little or no action taken.

When details of the payments emerged, political parties in the North and South were demanding answers about the delay in repaying the supports.

On Thursday afternoon, Mary Lou McDonald announced the resignation and said the failure to the repay the money is a “most serious situation” and apologised for the controversy.

In her own statement, McCallion said: “I fully accept that as a named signature on the account that I should have taken extra steps to verify this situation, before it was brought to my attention on Tuesday.”

A Sinn Féin source said: “She has accepted responsibility for it and has paid a high price.”

McCallion’s resignation brings to an end 15-year political career which saw her sky- rocket through the ranks of Sinn Féin.

The mother of three boys entered politics as a councillor in Derry in 2005 at the age of just 23. She comes from Republican royalty and is a niece of former Sinn Féin MEP and IRA prisoner Martina Anderso

cCallion has previously said her aunt has been an “excellent sounding board for anything to do with politics .”

he 38-year-old served as Mayor of Derry in 2015. In a Belfast Telegraph interview at the time, she spoke of how she met her husband Declan at a funfair when she was 14 and “we’ve been together ever since”.

er husband make headlines himself in the same year when he was given a three-month suspended jail sentence after he admitted carrying out a drunken and unprovoked assault on a husband and wife who were out for a late-night walk.

eclan McCallion was ordered by Derry’s Magistrates Court to pay £750 compensation to the man he admitted assaulting. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim’s wife by putting her in fear of violence.

n 2017, McCallion was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in the seat previously held by Martin McGuinness who didn’t contest the election due to ill health and passed away not long after polling day.

he high-point in McCallion’s career came in the Westminster election later that same year when she unseated SDLP MP Mark Durcan by 169 votes.

It was the shock result of the election in the Nortt.

he SDLP had held a seat in the Foyle constituency since it was created 1983 and John Hume was elected. She heralded the victory telling her supporters when the results came in “There’s partying to be done”.

n the days following the election an investigation was launched into alleged voter fraud in the constituency after concerns were raised by the SDLP. The SDLP did not make accusations against any particular party and no prosecutions ever came from the claims.

n line with Sinn Féin’s abstentionist policy, McCallion never took her seat in Westminster.

n the early weeks of her time as an MP she faced criticism after she took to social media to complain about her hotel accommodation in London.

he posted: “Don’t let anyone fool you that a life of a Sinn Fein MP is lavish!! Never stayed in a smaller hotel room in all my life, literally my bathroom at home is bigger lol xx.”

UP MLA Gary Middleton branded the post as “embarrassing”. She responded to criticism saying, “I didn’t think becoming an MP meant you had to lose your sense of humour as well. It really is ridiculous.”

ut she went on to contest the Seanad election in the south in the Industrial and Commercial panel promising to advance Irish unity and raise the challenges posed by Brexit.

he was elected and even as there was growing controversy over the Covid-19 business grants in the North, McCallion contributed to an Oireachtas Transport Committee meeting yesterday raising questions about Brexit preparedness with representatives of the aviation industry.

hen McCallion lost her Westminster seat last December, she referenced the words of the late Martin McGuinness when he was stepping back from politics.

She said: “A wise man once said, a man who is very, very close to my own heart, that republicans never retire.”

cCallion may not have retired as a republican but her political career is well and truly over.

he said: “Declan works as a welder and I get so much support from both him and the rest of the family, particularly this year.”er time as an MP came to an end last December when SDLP leader Colum Eastwood re-took the House of Commons seat in Foyle for his party.