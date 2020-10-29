| 14.5°C Dublin

The rise and fall of a committed republican: How Elisha McCallion’s political career came to an abrupt end

Michelle O'Neill, Gerry Adams, Mary Lou McDonald and then-Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion, who has now resigned from the party, outside 10 Downing Street in 2017 Expand

Philip Ryan and Cormac McQuinn

On Wednesday evening, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Senator Elisha McCallion she would have to resign her Seanad seat over the emerging controversy surrounding a £10,000 (€11,000) business support grant she incorrectly received in March and had not repaid since.

A Sinn Féin source told Independent.ie “Mary Lou called her last night and in no uncertain terms said this was unacceptable and said she should resign her seat.”

It is an extraordinary instruction to give, and one McCallion was not obliged to accept. However, the rising star of Sinn Féin tendered her resignation from the party and the seat she was democratically elected to in the Seanad.