The right to sell turf to neighbours will remain, Fine Gael TDs are reassured

Former rural affairs minister Michael Ring is happy the rules will mean people can sell to their neighbour. Photo: Maxwells

Anyone who has the right to cut turf on their land can continue to sell it to their friends and neighbours to burn it, Fine Gael TDs and senators have been told.

As part of a compromise plan hammered out by Coalition leaders in recent weeks, there will be no ban on those with turbary rights cutting and selling turf as long as it is not sold in retail outlets such as petrol station forecourts or online.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has now formally dropped a controversial proposal that turf transactions would only be allowed in communities of 500 people or fewer following an outcry from backbenchers in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil earlier this year.

Details of the compromise, revealed in the Irish Independent this week, were presented to rural-based Fine Gael backbenchers at a special meeting yesterday.

The presentation at a meeting chaired by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was delivered by Minister of State Peter Burke, whose Longford-Westmeath constituency is a turf-cutting stronghold.

Junior Minister Peter Burke's Longford-Westmeath constituency is a turf-cutting stronghold. Photo: Sasko Lazarov

Whatsapp Junior Minister Peter Burke's Longford-Westmeath constituency is a turf-cutting stronghold. Photo: Sasko Lazarov

The meeting was told that the proposal to ban turf sales in communities of 500 people or more was now being scrapped and that, under regulations to be brought forward in the coming weeks, anyone with turbary and customary rights on land can continue to cut, sell and burn turf.

Former rural affairs minister Michael Ring said he was satisfied with the proposals and was prepared to back the compromise. “I am very happy with the outcome, it is a very clear compromise as far as I am concerned,” the Mayo deputy said.

“Once the regulations are published and they are as we were told today, I think it’s a good compromise, a fair compromise; it means people can sell to their neighbour.”

Former justice affairs minister Charlie Flanagan, a TD for Laois, said: “While I await formal government decisions, I acknowledge progress and I’m less worried than when the initial plan was announced.”

In a statement, Fine Gael said the meeting was “very positive” and members of the parliamentary party welcomed the fact the “regulations have been significantly revised”.

“We must make sure we are not stopping customs that date back centuries when people do not have other alternatives. The meeting recognised the effect of poor air quality on people’s health and wellbeing.

“This solution would protect and extend the current smoky coal ban, while allowing for traditional practices to continue,” it added.

Expand Close Former rural affairs minister Michael Ring is happy the rules will mean people can sell to their neighbour. Photo: Maxwells / Facebook

Whatsapp Former rural affairs minister Michael Ring is happy the rules will mean people can sell to their neighbour. Photo: Maxwells

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new rules around turf and smoky coal were needed due to the impact they were having on air quality.

“Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is one of the biggest killers in Ireland,” he said.

“The town of Enniscorthy had air quality measures similar to those of New Delhi in the middle of winter because of smoky coal. That is the real target of these regulations.”

Mr Martin also criticised Sinn Féin for not referring to the impact of smoky coal on air quality when they are raising the issue in the Dáil.

Meanwhile the Fianna Fáil leader told his parliamentary party yesterday evening that the Government is finalising regulations which will be agreed this week to ensure measures are introduced to enhance air quality.

He said they will not impinge upon traditional practices associated with turf and that the traditional trading of turf in rural areas will remain the same.

He said the main effect of the proposed Solid Fuel Regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is the main contributor to air pollution in Ireland and which causes significant health damage and loss of life.

Mr Martin said the key change in the bill is to the commercial sale of turf which will mean it will no longer be possible to sell turf from retail premises, such as shops, petrol stations or fuel depots, or online.