The 'real Taoiseach' Lynch is the role model for Micheál Martin

When he was an aspiring politician in Cork in his 20s, Micheál Martin used to talk to his friends privately about becoming the "next Jack Lynch".

"He would say it half-jokingly, but you knew he was serious," a friend of his from the 1980s told Review.

Lynch - who served in the top job for nine years in total and was known in Cork as the "real Taoiseach" when in opposition - was Martin's role model from the start.

He was outwardly mild-mannered and polite, but with the steeliness and resilience required to make it to the summit of Irish politics.

Both have been described as more "chairman than chief", but neither held the leadership of Fianna Fáil for so long without occasionally wielding the knife.

Martin, a keen student of history, has followed Lynch's career closely, and wrote a defence of the only Cork Taoiseach in the Business Post last year.

He offered clues as to what kind of Taoiseach he would prefer to be when he finally gets his chance.

Martin said of the gently spoken Lynch: "In politics, as on the field of play, he was never a flashy and emotional character. He did not go in for symbolism and he was uncomfortable in promoting himself. Yet he understood his objectives and was always determined in pursuing them."

Martin is not flashy himself. Early in his career, he may have sought the limelight, but more recently he has been more reticent about self-promotion. Unlike Leo Varadkar, he certainly won't tweet pictures of himself in garish socks.

Exotic and lavish family vacations hold little attraction for Martin, who holidays in the same place in West Cork every year with his wife Mary, just as Lynch did before him with Máirín.

Micheál's father, Paddy, a bus driver and amateur boxer of some distinction known as "the champ", canvassed for Lynch. He famously took one of Micheál's brothers out of school early on one ­election day so that he could vote for Fianna Fáil.

Micheál joined his local Fianna Fáil cumann as a teenager. He has said that he developed his love of public speaking doing mock radio broadcasts in school, and trying to motivate other players in GAA dressing rooms at his club Nemo Rangers. Martin, now languishing at about 15pc in the polls, must look with envy at his hero's record on the hustings.

In the three general elections that he contested as leader, Lynch received an average vote of 47.5pc. According to Martin, this made him the most successful electoral leader in Ireland's history.

Martin saw Lynch as someone to emulate as a working-class boy who played GAA and thrived through education. Both men served as ministers for education, and as ministers for enterprise (known as industry and commerce in Lynch's time).

As Martin put it: "Lynch was as pure a meritocrat as it is possible to be. His family had no money and no connections."

In public, as a rookie TD, Martin signalled his ambition from the start, declaring in an interview: "I didn't go into politics to be a backbencher for life, and in that respect, I intend going as far as I possibly can in politics - I take each step as it comes."

After decades in the frontline, it now looks likely that Martin will finally follow his hero into the Taoiseach's chair.