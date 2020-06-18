| 9.8°C Dublin

The 'real Taoiseach' Lynch is the role model for Micheál Martin

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Kim Bielenberg

When he was an aspiring politician in Cork in his 20s, Micheál Martin used to talk to his friends privately about becoming the "next Jack Lynch".

"He would say it half-jokingly, but you knew he was serious," a friend of his from the 1980s told Review.

Lynch - who served in the top job for nine years in total and was known in Cork as the "real Taoiseach" when in opposition - was Martin's role model from the start.