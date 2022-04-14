The questions that still have to be answered about the Tony Holohan €2m-a-year Trinity job

The plot thickens once more on the saga surrounding the now botched appointment of chief medical officer Tony Holohan to a Trinity College professorship.

In yet another strange twist, the briefing note prepared by Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on the matter was not published until 10.30pm on Wednesday – just as newspapers faced print deadlines.

People could be forgiven for thinking the timing was somewhat peculiar or maybe a bid to take some of the steam out of the matter.

The briefing note itself – as well as correspondence to Trinity College – raises more questions about the arrangements and decisions behind the proposed move.

1. Why did Robert Watt tell Trinity College the Department of Health was committing €2m a year to fund the post?

It would cover Dr Holohan who was to be Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership until his retirement which, given he is now 55 years old, would be 10 years.

It would be an “annual ring-fenced allocation “, he told the Trinity provost Linda Doyle in a “strictly confidential” letter of intent on March 16. He said it would be administered through the Health Research Board, which is under the aegis of the Department of Health.

However, we learned this week the Health Research Board knew nothing of this. It repeated this in a very clear statement today.

Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt. Photo: Tom Burke

Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt. Photo: Tom Burke

At any rate, Dr Holohan, via Trinity, could have had to compete with others for any funding by way of open competition, and this would be peer-reviewed by international experts.

There could not be a pre-ordained winner for such a competition – even if there was one. It would undermine the credibility of he Health Research Board.

In his briefing note to the minister, Mr Watt said the payment was not intended to come “directly from the Department of Health vote”. He said it was envisaged it would involve “competitive funding”. He did not elaborate on the source.

He said, however, he felt it incumbent on the department to “underwrite” the proposal subject to further discussions before Dr Holohan would take up the post in July.

2. How does a secondment become a job of indefinite duration?

The open-ended nature of Dr Holohan’s secondment to Trinity remains unclear.

According to a policy document on secondments in the civil service, they should not be longer than five years.

Dr Holohan planned to be in Trinity until retirement, which would be around 10 years.

Mr Watt, in his briefing note, said some secondments can be subject to extension and some are open-ended.

He said within departments the person being seconded transfers to the payroll of the host but this does not happen in a “small number of cases”.

There was nothing unusual about Dr Holohan’s secondment terms, he said. However, this raises more questions about breaches of the civil service’s own secondment policy.

3. Why insist on strict confidentiality?

In his letter to the Trinity provost on March 16, setting out the commitment of €2m a year to fund Dr Holohan’s post, Mr Watt insisted on strict confidentiality.

We are back to the issue of secrecy around the arrangements behind the appointment – although Mr Watt denies this.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Julien Behal

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Julien Behal

What is interesting is that he includes a draft press release which was to be issued announcing Dr Holohan’s appointment which never mentioned he would be remaining as a Department of Health employee although working in Trinity.

The press release was not issued until March 25 – more than a week later.

Mr Watt said the omission of details around the secondment was due to it being “rushed”.

There was always scope for a follow-up statement before last week’s revelations.

It now appears there was plenty of time to decide what to include or exclude.

4. What did the former secretary to the Government, Martin Fraser, know?

Mr Watt suggests that he told Martin Fraser he was seeking Dr Holohan’s secondment in February 25.

In March, Mr Watt says, Mr Fraser asked him if he was working on the details of the arrangement, including the proposed funding element.

Why did Martin Fraser not tell Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the secondment? Mr Watt assumed that Dr Holohan’s plans were known in the Department of the Taoiseach and he inferred it had the political support in Government Buildings.

5. Who will carry out the independent review?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced last night he will order an independent review of the process.

In his press release he refers to the need for scrutiny to “be devoid of personalised commentary directed at civil servants who are working in good faith with good intentions”.

Who wrote that? Was it the minister or one of the civil servants who will be asked questions?

Clearly, the reviewer must be from outside the public service if the report is to ensure full credibility.