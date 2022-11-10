Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks to members of the media, as he attends the British Irish Council summit, in Blackpool, England. Reuters

The Taoiseach has poured cold water on Leo Varadkar’s suggestion of a vote-transfer pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil at the next election.

Mr Martin said he believed all individual parties would be better setting out their own manifestos and pursuing their own support, rather than asking too much of the electorate.

“An election is a good two years or more away. Transfer pacts in themselves I think are not necessarily the most effective way sometimes to go - because the public don't like being told what to do,” he said, with a faint suggestion that Mr Varadkar was attempting to tell him what to do.

“My experience has been with people when candidates are on the doorstep or looking for votes for themselves and their parties, if the punter is agreeable, they don't want to push it too far after that,” he said.

“I’m being a bit flippant, but there is an issue there. The public do make their own minds up.”

Speaking on The Indo Daily podcast, the Fine Gael leader said his party and Fianna Fáil could have won more seats in 2020 if their supporters transferred their votes between the parties when the country last went to the polls.

Mr Varadkar said he expects Fine Gael to campaign as an independent party in the next election but said if the Coalition does not collapse prematurely his party could “seek to continue with the current partners” in government.

The Taoiseach added on Thursday evening: “I think the more important point is policy alignment. I would agree with Leo that Sinn Féin policy has been consistently anti-European, and has been anti-enterprise anti free market. The CETA Free Trade Agreement is one illustration of that.

“And they have issues there on a more macro level, policy-wise that they really have to deal with. But that's a matter for them.”

Asked if the Government as a whole could ultimately offer itself for re-election, Mr Martin replied: “No, I think each party will go to the electorate looking for a mandate in respect of the policy platform that each party will have.

“So that's the approach we will take. Fianna Fáil will have its manifesto in two years’ time or more, and we'll be looking for votes for our manifesto, and Fine Gael and the Greens for theirs.”

Asked if his own face would be on the Fianna Fáil posters at that time, Mr Martin said: “How much longer do you want to keep going with that? Yes.”



