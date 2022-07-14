‘The public are very cynical about us – don’t encourage them,’ TDs are warned as Dáil breaks for summer

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said people who are struggling have been 'left on their own' by the Government. Photo: Gareth Chaney

In the final Dáil session of the current political term Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl advised the TDs to take time out over the break to rest and spend more time with family.

He said all deputies would continue to work over the Dáil recess and only take a short holiday to which they were well entitled.

“The public are very cynical, some of them, about us. Don’t encourage them,” the Dáil chairman warned, urging TDs to avoid hyping the summer break.

The Dáil summer break starts today and runs until September.

After losing their no-confidence motion in the Government, Sinn Féin pulled no punches on the final day of the term.

Poorer families struggling to cope with a record price spiral are being told “your are on your own”, said Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty today as the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed a 40-year record high rate of inflation at 9.6pc.

He said 62,000 children were now in poverty while independent economists, such as the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), insisted the Government has spare cash to help lower- and middle-income families trying to cope with price rises on all necessities.

The Sinn Féin economic spokesman said his party had put forward “sensible and affordable remedies” to help people. But the Government was delaying its main efforts until the Budget at end of September.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told TDs to enjoy the break with family. Photo: D O'Connor

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told TDs to enjoy the break with family. Photo: D O'Connor

“The message from the Government as you head off into the recess for the next eight weeks – and with a Budget which is 12 weeks away – is that you are on your own,” Mr Doherty said.

Replying, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar insisted his Government had offered “a dynamic response” to the cost-of-living crisis which he said came from the aftermath of a once-in-100-years pandemic and war in Europe delivering unprecedented problems.

He added that the Government offered help in last October’s Budget, more special measures last January, still more aid in recent weeks, and further packages were planned for the September Budget.

Mr Varadkar cited special measures on welfare, fuel tax reductions, a €200 electricity bill subsidy, increases in the back-to-school payments and hikes in third-level grants. But the Tánaiste also warned that there were limits to Government powers to help despite being very conscious of the problems for many people.

“We need to tame inflation – not fan the fires of inflation,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Fine Gael leader said even though full Dáil sessions end today, committee work would continue, the Government would continue to meet, and Budget preparations would also be advanced.