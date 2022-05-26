Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed plans to provide State subvention for post offices around the country.

The move was first reported in the Irish Independent on Monday, which detailed plans of a draft scheme to pay 900 postmasters and postmistresses around the country up to €1,000 a month in recognition of their provision of public services.

Mr Varadkar said the matter wasn't yet finalised, indicating that it has yet to go before Cabinet.

“I prefer that it is finalised and fully agreed before I make any announcement about it.

“But what I can say is that Minister (Hildegarde) Naughton, with Ministers (Michael) McGrath and (Heather) Humphreys, is working very hard on a proposal that would provide State subvention for a number of post offices around the country, particularly those in rural areas.”

Mr Varadar said it was chiefly aimed at “those very small post offices that provide an essential community need.”

The proposal is “now being developed,” he added.

“That doesn't mean that every post office will remain open. But it does mean that where there's somebody willing to be the postmaster and to keep that post office open, that will be a viable commercial option for them to do so.”

He was answering Independent TD Carol Nolan who said the Irish Postmasters Union for some time had been calling for recommendations in the Grant Thornton report on the viability of post offices to be implemented.

Such steps were needed “in order to enable them to survive and to thrive across our State,” she said.

The Government should say what actions and measures it was going to take so as to give clarity to postmasters and postmistresses, Ms Nolan added.

“Mixed messaging is just not good enough.”