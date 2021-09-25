The Political Rich List: Breakdown of wealth and assets is an insight into lives of our leaders

How much do you really know about the politicians you put your faith in to run the country?

The truth is you know very little about them. You may have heard some of their public comments on various issues or read broad outlines of their policies. But that’s about it.

The Irish Independent’s Political Rich List aims to give voters a unique insight into the country’s most powerful people. The more than two-month long project reveals the wealth and assets accumulated by the politicians responsible for deciding how our taxes are spent.

The Rich List expands on the Register of Members’ Interests for Dáil Éireann, in which TDs are asked to declare certain assets which may present conflicts of interest.

However, the register is far from exhaustive and there is very little consistency in the information provided.

There are some who are happy to give comprehensive details of their assets right down to very last acre of land they own, but others are less forthcoming and use the loose rules enforced by the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission to avoid revealing too much information about what they own.

A good example is the striking difference between former Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s final entry into the register compared with that filed by Micheál Martin. Mr Kenny’s declaration outlined every single piece of property he owned. He didn’t necessarily need to do this but he publicly listed his family home, his Dublin apartment, a constituency office and a few parcels of land he owns.

Mr Martin’s declaration for last year only lists a constituency office he owns in Cork city, which he bought with a mortgage from AIB. It makes no mention of his own home or his two holiday homes.

It also doesn’t mention that he stays in an apartment owned by his wife in one of the city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods in Dublin when he is in the capital on Dáil business. The Rich List estimates Mr Martin’s property portfolio is worth more than €1m.

The Taoiseach is doing nothing wrong in not declaring his properties, as under the Sipo rules he does not have to give details of his family home or either of his holiday homes, one of which he owns with family members.

Some serving TDs do list their holiday homes, such as Labour Party leader Alan Kelly and Fine Gael TD Michael Creed. But like the Taoiseach, others don’t, such as Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey.

They are doing nothing wrong but there is an inconsistency there and given we are in the midst of a decade-long housing crisis it is arguable that voters deserve to know about their representatives’ property holdings.

Similarly, there are significant differences in the level of detail TDs give about the amount of land they own.

Some are happy to outline how many acres they own, while others just give names of the townland where, in some instances, their vast swathes of agricultural or commercial land lie.

Given the impact a land holding might have over a TD while voting on housing, planning or farming issues, surely the public has a right to know more about what they own.

The Rich List also sets a value on the shareholdings of TDs based on what they have declared. However, they are only required to list holdings which are worth more €13,000.

Seán Haughey has 34 separate shareholdings ranging from Big Pharma to Walt Disney, which means a conservative estimate for his shareholding is €442,000, but it could be far in excess of this. Mr Haughey would not say how many shares he holds in each company. In fact, any TD who was asked for additional details on their shareholdings did not provide any extra information.

It is not unreasonable to suggest a TD could be influenced by a significant shareholding in a company. They could be relying on the shares for retirement or sending children through education. But the public are not entitled to know how many shares they hold.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the Political Rich List is the estimated values of the pensions our TDs will draw down once they leave office. The figures were compiled by financial analyst Karl Deeter. The figures show how much it would cost each TD to buy their pension if they were to try to do so on the private market.

Those who have served the longest can look forward to hugely rewarding pensions on retirement. Former Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin tops the list with a pension worth €2.6m, while the Taoiseach and former Fine Gael education minister Richard Bruton are not far behind him with pension pots worth €2m.

Given the debate on pension reform and the impact it will have on every retiree in the country, it is only fair we know about the pensions of those who will make the decisions.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the 160 TDs named in the Political Rich List. They are entitled to their wealth, assets and pensions.

But the public is also entitled to know more about those who make decisions which affect their wealth, assets and pensions.