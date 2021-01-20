‘The patient’s toe came off in his sock’ – Dáil hears experiences of student nurses during motion on issue of new weekly allowance

A student nurse experienced a patient’s toe coming off in their sock as they were trying to give them a shower, the Dáil has horrifically heard in a motion on their new allowance of €100 a week.

“A student nurse told me recently that when helping a patient to show, the patient’s toe came off in his sock,” said Kildare South Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan.

“The student nurse was on her own and could not leave the patient alone. They had to finish the patient’s shower and then find a nurse to seek help.

“Imagine that — imagine she doesn’t get paid for that.”

Ms Ryan said she had heard of other student nurses who had been thrown straight into the task of laying out the dead.

Opening a party motion on the issue, Sinn Féin spokesman on Health David Cullinane meanwhile contrasted the new €100 allowance with the decision taken to increase the salary for the new Secretary General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt.

A pay rise of €81,000 for Mr Watt — to annual pay of almost €300,000 — says everything about the Government’s claim to value student nurses, he said

The sanctioned new €100 allowance for first, second and third years student nurses and midwives, on the other hand, was being seen quite rightly as “a slap in the face,” Mr Cullinane said.

“You hatched out a plan in your Department for a pay rise of €81,0000 to bring that salary close to €300,000 a year,” he said.

“How can you say that is fair and reasonable, and that is you as as a Minister valuing the work on the front line and the work that student nurses and midwives do.”

He said the Minister was prioritising a single individual over those who had done Trojan work since the pandemic struck.

He cited letters from student nurses who had contracted Covid-19, one of whom said “it is not worth working as a nurse in this country.”

Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy said the €100 allowance was “insulting and patronising and sums up this Government.” Robert Watt’s pay hike of €81,000 was far more than the annual salaries of individual nurses, and would now reach ¢292,000, he said.

He called on every TD to “stand by those who have stood by us.”

Sinn Fein TD Sean Crowe said student nurses had always been seen as a source or free or cheap labour. The Government did not live on the same planet as the rest of us if it could give such a pay hike to someone already earning more than €200,000 in the Health sector.

Mr Cullinane said he had raised the issue of pay for student nurses and midwives in July, September, October and November of last year, before the Government had voted down another party’s motion on the subject before Christmas.

Irish student nurses and midwives were the envy of the world, but the problem was that they did not feel respected or valued, he told Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“They want you to put fair and reasonable solutions of the table,” he said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to the dedication of all health professionals as they continued to grapple with the pandemic.

Clinical student placements in hospital were a vital part of their education, under supervision, he said. “Irish nurses and midwives are internationally sought after, and this is a testament to the graduate programme.”

Minister Donnelly said he hoped the €100 a week allowance, recommended in a report by expert Tom Collins, would be backdated to the start of the academic year in September last.

Placements for students have been paused for two weeks because of the increased demands for nurses to work in critical care, he said, and because the support structures would not then be in place.

He did not underestimate the challenges faced by student nurses in recent months, he insisted.

Aodhán O Riordáin of the Labour Party said that Stephen Donnelly, if he was in Opposition, would have dismissed the Ministerial speech he had just given as “tone deaf’ to the claims of student nurses who were putting their health and lives at risk

“They need to be paid at the healthcare assistant rate to reflect the increased risk,” he said.

“We are being told that we are all in this together, and that all the old received wisdoms are being challenged. But that patently is not true,” he said. “Oh, and by the way, the new Sec Gen is fully worth his additional €81,000.” The Irish public was aware of such unfairness, he said. “I would ask you to reflect on how embittered and long-term this is going to last in someone’s mindset at the start of their careers, and to reflect on how much this (property pay for student nurses) would actually cost."

