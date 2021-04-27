The parties and your data: We asked each party in the Dáil three questions 

A survey of all political parties in the Dáil revealed Sinn Féin is the only party storing the personal information of voters in a national database.

It emerged last week Sinn Féin did not have a legally required data protection officer appointed to oversee Abú, which contains the names, addresses and perceived voting intentions of millions of people.

Sinn Féin also failed to carry out a data protection impact assessment on Abú, which is based in Germany.

The Irish Independent asked every party whether they maintain a national voter database similar to the one operated by Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

Each party was also asked whether they had a data protection officer appointed to monitor and safeguard any information they hold relating to the electorate.

They were also asked whether they carried out a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) on any databases they hold.

Here are the answers they provided:

The Question: Does your party maintain a national voter database?

Fine Gael: Fine Gael does not maintain a national voter database.

Fianna Fail: No, we do not maintain a national voter database.

Green Party: The Green Party does not maintain a database of voters. The Party holds a copy of the electoral registers which are available to all parties but does not enhance that data set nor do we amend or otherwise ‘maintain’ a voter database. Representatives act as independent data controllers.

Social Democrats: The Social Democrats do not maintain a national voter database and do not store, or process, voter data in any way either locally or nationally. The only database the Party maintains is a membership and subscribers’ database.

Labour Party: No

PBP: No

Aontú: Aontú has no Voter Database

The Question: Has your party appointed a data protection officer? If so, who and when appointed?

Fine Gael: Fine Gael’s Data Protection Officer has been in place since 2018 and their details are registered with the Data Protection Commission.

Fianna Fail: Yes. Fianna Fáil takes its data protection obligations very seriously. We appointed a qualified Data Protection Officer in April 2018, in anticipation of, and prior to, the enactment of the relevant legislation.

Green Party: The Green Party’s Data Protection Officer was appointed in November 2020 and is registered with the Data Protection Commissioner.

Social Democrats: The Party has appointed a Data Protection Officer and the DPO is registered with the Data Protection Commissioner. While we do not process data on a large scale, which is the mandatory criteria for the appointment of a DPO, given the nature of our work as a growing political party and the necessity for the public to have trust in how we process data, we opted to appoint a DPO earlier this week.

Labour Party: Yes, Finbarr O’Malley and he was appointed following the introduction of GDPR.

PBP: Yes. Mark Penny was appointed in April 2018, ahead of the implementation of GDPR. Mark is a full-time employee of People Before Profit

Aontú: Yes. The DPO contact details may be found on our privacy policy page, linked in the footer of every page on the site.

The Question: Have you carried out a data protection impact assessment in any database you hold? For example, studies into its security

Fine Gael: The need for a data protection impact assessment has not arisen.

Fianna Fail: We regularly review the security of the data that we hold. As the Party does not perform high risk profiling activities, we have had no need to conduct a Data Protection Impact Assessment.

Green Party: The Party will always conduct a data protection impact assessment prior to proceeding with any new processing.

Social Democrats: Under the GDPR, a DPIA is mandatory where data processing “is likely to result in high risk to the rights and freedoms of natural persons” for instance a “systematic and extensive evaluation of personal aspects relating to natural persons which is based on automated processing, including profiling, and on which decisions are based that produce legal effects”. As the Social Democrats do not store or process voter information, and only maintain a database for members and subscribers, a DPIA has not been carried out."

Labour Party: Yes, when GDPR was introduced, and, as and when required.

PBP: Yes, on a continual basis.

Aontú: A DPIA is ongoing in connection with adjustments being made to the system, however again we do not have a database of constituents or potential voters beyond our membership list and those individuals who have contacted us for various reasons.