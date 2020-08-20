TAOISEACH Micheal Martin hit out at claims that the Government was issuing "mixed messages" over Covid-19 controls as he insisted the focus was clearly on saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

Mr Martin also insisted that schools will re-open as planned as to delay doing so risked causing "damage" to both Irish children and families.

The Taoiseach confirmed that schools will also re-open as planned in Kildare, Laois and Offaly as he said special measures in those three counties had worked and were now reducing rates of community spread of the virus.

His comments came as the Government was slated over apparent confusion with the numbers now allowed for indoor events under the latest health crackdown.

A special statement was issued after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's remarks on the measures.

"That has been clarified - and I want to make an overall point about that," the Taoiseach said.

"There is no confusion about the fundamental issue here - I would advise everybody to examine (the comments by) Ronan Glynn, the Chief Medical Officer, in his video presentation last evening."

"The overall message is very, very clear - we are asking people generally to reduce contacts in terms of different households, reduce the number of social contacts for adults."

"The numbers have gone up substantially in the last two weeks compared to a month earlier."

"That is it - the numbers have gone up and we have to respond. The public health advice has been emphatic to the Government."

"We want to protect lives. We also want to protect livelihoods."

"So we are endeavouring to maintain the re-opening of society and of the economy while keeping people safe and protecting people."

"Intervening early enough while numbers are going up to prevent more significant action later. That is the overall picture."

"This is all about balancing keeping the economy going - keeping people at work is very important as we don't want to revert to a lockdown situation."

"That would have huge impacts fiscally and economically. We also want to keep community transmission as low as possible."

"I believe passionately that the re-opening of schools is an important milestone to be achieved in that regard notwithstanding the difficulties. We will have to evolve and adapt."

Mr Martin said that the overall Government message has been clear and consistent.

He acknowledged that clarification would occasional be required for specific issues.

"Obviously, this is part of the re-opening and the roadmap prior to this particular phase, people will seek clarification on particular things and that is being provided sector by sector."

"We can't really deviate from the core message - this is about protecting lives and livelihoods as best we can."

"That means keeping the economy working to the optimal degree, being consistent with keeping the spread of the virus low within the community and that is what we are going to do."

"The key thing is prevention and that is why the measures have been taken. The fundamental message is that we want people to reduce the mixing with other people, keep your contacts low and to keep physical distancing and social distancing."

"That is exactly what they (school principals) have planned for the school as it re-opens. Each teacher will have their own individual pack of almost everything they will require so they have their own space and work within their own space."

"You won't have the same interaction between staff that you had before. It is really about human behaviour."

"That is the essence of yesterday's advice - we need to change our behaviour. We don't want the numbers to spike. Obviously we will respond depending on whatever scenario emerges."

Mr Martin said the advice wasn't just about indoor cultural or entertainment venues.

"We are trying to reduce the number of house parties, we are trying to reduce mixing and that. But in the school setting very specific measures have been applied (to protect teachers and students)."

The Taoiseach said he fully understood the challenging position facing those within the entertainment, hospitality and tourism industries.

"This has been very, very difficult for many sectors within our society," he said.

"It has been particularly difficult for people in the hospitality sector, there is no question about that."

"Because of the nature of this virus - this is not the Government doing this or public health experts doing that - this is a virus which is dangerous, that has killed too many people and that has created ill health amongst large numbers of people across the world and this country."

"We have to be very vigilant in relation to it."

"Many sectors have suffered in particular travel, hospitality, tourism and entertainment. We are very conscious of that and my colleagues in Government including Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are looking at how best to help."

"Unfortunately the public health advice is clear in terms of gathering more generally. We must reduce the degree of people gathering as much as we can, social interaction as much as we can in order to suppress the virus because the numbers have gone up significantly in the last month."

"The number of community transmissions has become more worrying. By that I mean cases that we don't know where they originated from."

