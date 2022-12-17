The next general election battle starts from this evening

Seán Lemass – a 1916 veteran who was Fianna Fáil Taoiseach from 1959 until 1966 – always told his party proteges that “the next general election starts the day after the count in the last one.”

Back in an era when there were three national newspapers and one radio cum television channel, which ran a handful of news bulletins, Mr Lemass was certainly exaggerating.

But his words have real resonance for the modern Irish political world.

Read More

The new Taoiseach and former Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, is already in election campaign mode.

So, too is the outgoing Taoiseach and incoming Tánaiste, Micheál Martin.

And you can add that the Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, is equally ready to take to the stomp.

Leaving Brussels after three days of EU talks at lunchtime on Friday, the outgoing Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, spoke frankly about the need to work at keeping a three-party coalition together until its term runs out in little more than two years time.

He said the crucial thing was “no surprises” at Cabinet.

And avoiding surprises meant working assiduously at cabinet subcommittees.

Mr Martin said during a break in EU talks on Thursday night, he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also heads a relatively new three-party coalition in Germany which is now a year old. Mr Scholz is leader of the Social Democrats, who are EU partners of the Irish Labour Party, but never a million miles from Mr Martin’s Fianna Fáil in their approach to grassroots politics.

The other two parties in the German coalition are the Green Party, and the Liberals, who are really a Fine Gael lookalike.

The former Taoiseach was certainly interested in what his German colleague had to say about keeping a three-party coalition going and unified.

“He gave me some ideas,” Micheál Martin told reporters – without sharing any of them.

But Mr Martin did issue a direct appeal to the Irish Green Party to reserve judgement on forthcoming planning law changes until they see all the detail. There was a row at Cabinet earlier this week with Green Party Ministers warning they feared the new law would curb planning objections by citizens as well as making it harder for people to take a court challenge against certain controversial developments.,

Now that is just one flashpoint ahead challenging the three party leaders to keep this three-legged government from toppling.

There will be others and the bar is set pretty high for new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar to keep faith with the Green Party as the latter have had a better relationship with Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin said he wants this Government to go the full distance.

That is probably their best chance of stopping a rolling Sinn Féin popularity juggernaut.

Fine Gael leader, and now once more Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has had his proposal of the three parties standing on a common platform in the next general election rebuffed by both Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

But ahead of an election, which we can probably expect in autumn 2024, there will be many ways for the government parties to signal a shared campaign, and there is still plenty of time.

These issues are important for now only to those of us fixated by politics.

The real people who will decide the make-up of the next government are those who take in their politics at a glance and make their choices very close to polling day.

Those crucial swing voters will decide on the evidence of progress on housing, health care, cost-of-living and all the other bread and butter issues. Right now Sinn Féin look hard to beat – but it is still all to play for.