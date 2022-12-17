| 7°C Dublin

The next general election battle starts from this evening

John Downing

Newly elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaves Leinster House Expand

Newly elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaves Leinster House

Seán Lemass – a 1916 veteran who was Fianna Fáil Taoiseach from 1959 until 1966 – always told his party proteges that “the next general election starts the day after the count in the last one.”

Back in an era when there were three national newspapers and one radio cum television channel, which ran a handful of news bulletins, Mr Lemass was certainly exaggerating.

