'The next couple of days are crucial' - FF leader Micheál Martin on government formation

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that the "next couple days are absolutely crucial" for the three negotiating parties to agree on a programme for government.

He said negotiations between the Green Party, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are expected to conclude by the end of this week in order to meet the end of June deadline.

Mr Martin said the next few days is the "real deadline" in order to give each party time to hold postal ballots.

He added that a government needs to formed before the end of this month to allow TDs to pass votes on sections of the Offences Against the State Act.

He said: “I think you do need a fully formed government with ministers who know they will be there for the next four to five years and who can start taking decisions that will have medium-term impact that will benefit the citizens of this country.

"Our national executives are meeting tomorrow to facilitate a rule change to allow for a postal ballot. That will take time. The Green Party and Fine Gael equally have to consult their members and have votes," he told Newstalk's Pat Kenny Show.

Mr Martin added the parties hope to resolve climate change policy issues "over the next couple of days."

When asked if the Greens have offered a roadmap on how the country can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 7 pc over the next five years, Mr Martin said there has been "good discussions on it" and believes it is a "a once in a lifetime opportunity actually to really begin and departure in climate change policy."

He said that the parties have agreed on "significantly increased" investment in cycling and pedestrian routes.

"The key issues are economic recovery, housing, health, climate change. Within climate change there are a whole range of issues that flow from that," he added.

Online Editors