The news was as bad as could be imagined. But Medical Micheál was about to prescribe a searingly tough course of action

Senan Molony

With the air of a doctor delivering bad news, the Taoiseach spelt out on live TV the bitter pill of six weeks of Level 5 lockdown

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin where he addressed the nation (PIC: JULIEN BEHAL) Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin where he addressed the nation (PIC: JULIEN BEHAL)

On a dark night in October, Micheál gave us the dreaded news.

He came down from the awful upstairs, live on television. With each step he preserved his grim visage.

It was as if he had just left the bedside of Old Mother Ireland, somewhere up there, beyond the Harry Clarke stained glass on the landing.

