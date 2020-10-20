On a dark night in October, Micheál gave us the dreaded news.

He came down from the awful upstairs, live on television. With each step he preserved his grim visage.

It was as if he had just left the bedside of Old Mother Ireland, somewhere up there, beyond the Harry Clarke stained glass on the landing.

Aw, God, give it to us straight, Doc.

As Micheál walked to the microphones to address the whole family, a fragment of cautionary verse from Hilaire Belloc seemed to cling to him –

Physicians of the utmost fame / Were called at once, and when they came

They answered, as they took their fees / ‘There is no cure for this disease.’

The news was as bad as could be imagined. But Medical Micheál was about to prescribe a searingly tough course of action. We fight on to save Christmas.

“Good evening. All across Europe and much of the rest of the world…” it also had the terrible timbre of an announcement of the outbreak of hostilities.

But a depressing announcement, rather than one that stiffens the sinews or summons up the blood. How to take up arms against an invisible enemy – do nothing, and go nowhere.

“Our country’s ongoing battle against the virus, about where we are in that battle…”

It is no consolation to know that no wayward bombs are likely to fall on the North Strand this time around, or that there will be no rationing. But try telling that to the shoppers likely to pack retail outlets before Wednesday midnight when we enter a collective cocooning.

They’ll be fighting in the aisles, and at the checkout, in the off-licence section and for the pasta. They will grapple their toilet rolls, and they will never surrender.

It will probably be our un-finest hour, but laying in stock for the long winter vigil will be aim of many.

Micheál tried to appeal to our better natures. “2020 has been a hard year,” he said with understatement, before wrinkling that nose as he appeared to gently blame at least some of us: “The reality of this terrible disease is that when we give it opportunities to spread, it spreads.”

He didn’t mention the urging of Level 5 by Nphet exactly two weeks ago.

“The Government cannot stop it on its own,” Medical Micheál insisted, having observed the steady decline over the past fortnight without stepping in. “There are no laws or powers that can change the nature of this virus.”

He had another cut: “Many people have done everything that has been asked of them, but some have not.” We may have been all in it together in March and April, but there have been enablers of the virus in our midst.

And then he spelt out six weeks of Level 5 lockdown, a bitter pill.

Even afterwards, the Government wants to go to Level 3 from December 1, if successful in the interim.

He was tackled by the delay in implementing the Nphet advice at a later press conference, the question coming from George Lee, a former Fine Gael TD.

Micheál managed: “This is not an exact science… we don’t make any apologies for weighing up.”

Perhaps we have all made mistakes. Leo Varadkar said it was a fair question, and there were some who would say we should have acted earlier, when four weeks were recommended by Nphet. Now, two weeks later, we get six weeks.