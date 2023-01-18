The ‘nasties’ facing coalition leaders Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan in the busy year ahead

A busy and conflicted political 2023 beckons as politicians file back to the Dáil today. So, what are those ‘nasties’ in each coalition party leader’s in-tray? Well, here’s a flavour of the tough challenges facing all three government leaders and their parties.

They had enough on their plates before they found out last week that Damien English, a long-time junior minister and a solid 20-year TD, had a 15-year-old secret in his political closet about planning application disclosure failures back in 2008. The Meath West TD is gone from the government team – yet still under Dáil pressure to explain all sorts of additional details.

But, since last weekend’s Sunday Independent disclosures about Paschal Donohoe’s sponsored 2016 election postering, there is a fresh blast of questions for the Public Expenditure Minister, who also happens to be responsible for supervising ethics in public life.

So, the former-Tánaiste-turned-Taoiseach finds himself defending allegations of ethics breaches. Perhaps a political sideshow from the punters’ point of view, when placed alongside decisions on continuing cost-of-living economic supports which are due to expire late next month; a complex housing crisis compounded by an unprecedented number of refugee arrivals in need of accommodation; and the little detail of hundreds of sick people on trolleys across the country in a troubled health system.

These, and the other challenge lists which follow, are by no means the end of the nasties ahead.

​Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil

Mr Martin’s main gig is to fashion Ireland’s image abroad, especially in the EU, and also help finally broker a durable fix to the Brexit row about Northern Ireland’s special trade status. But those onerous tasks will be compounded by internal friction which can best be summed up by The Clash song Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Mr Martin is a week short of entering year 13 of his upsy-downsy Fianna Fáil leadership and obliged to insist he will stay.

He has brought his party from the brink of extinction in 2011, to almost revival, only to suffer a big reverse in the last general election in February 2020.

He did a very good job as Taoiseach and won high personal approval ratings, which contrast with his party’s continued beleaguered opinion poll fortunes.

These three government party leaders must now plan for European Parliament and local council elections in May of next year

The Cork TD’s choice of foreign affairs has pluses and minuses – but Fianna Fáil history teaches us strange things can happen when the leader is overseas.

The other challenge for Mr Martin is a different manifestation of Leo Varadkar’s Covid-19 “elbows up” as he and Fine Gael continue to crave more limelight. We saw this big-time during the pandemic – now we see it as muscling in on the Fianna Fáil ministerial responsibilities for housing and health.

​Eamon Ryan and the Green Party

Mr Ryan and his senior colleagues have done well to steady the ship after a problematic start in the summer and autumn of 2020. They have advanced the action on climate change response plans. But the same old, same old, issues will be back this year.

Can they long-finger the ratification of the EU-Canada trade deal, which involves an important question about incorporating the Irish courts into its stand-alone dispute mechanisms?

This one led Dublin South Central Green Party TD, Patrick Costello, to win a court challenge on the issue. For a time, Mr Costello and his Dublin Central colleague, Neasa Hourigan, quit the party fold over a row about ownership of the new national maternity hospital. We may see a repeat of this internal attrition on various issues.

The climate change rural backlash, which allows some TDs to reflexively attack the Greens, will not go away.

And then, there is the little detail of an ongoing energy crisis which continually threatens to impede government efforts to move away from oil, gas, and coal. Happily, for various reasons, Ireland and the European Union have managed to struggle through a difficult energy situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine almost 11 months ago. Some of this was down to a relatively mild winter so far.

But already, energy experts are focusing on how things will go next winter. Let’s recall that Eamon Ryan is also responsible for energy issues.

Barring all of that, these three government party leaders must now plan for European Parliament and local council elections in May of next year.

Keeping their respective parties together – and facing the day-to-day business – will not be easy.