The ‘nasties’ facing coalition leaders Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan in the busy year ahead

Coalition leaders Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan. Photo: Julien Behal Expand
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe at a meeting in Brussels this week. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP Expand
Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan Expand

Coalition leaders Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan. Photo: Julien Behal

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe at a meeting in Brussels this week. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP

Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan

John Downing Twitter

A busy and conflicted political 2023 beckons as politicians file back to the Dáil today. So, what are those ‘nasties’ in each coalition party leader’s in-tray? Well, here’s a flavour of the tough challenges facing all three government leaders and their parties.

Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael

They had enough on their plates before they found out last week that Damien English, a long-time junior minister and a solid 20-year TD, had a 15-year-old secret in his political closet about planning application disclosure failures back in 2008. The Meath West TD is gone from the government team – yet still under Dáil pressure to explain all sorts of additional details.

