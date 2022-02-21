| 4.3°C Dublin

The minister, the Tayto Park boss and the €4,200 donation that breached Sipo regulations

Businessman sent cheques to the election account of Helen McEntee

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Justice Minister Helen McEntee received three cheques each worth €1,400 on February 4, 2020. They were political donations from three separate companies and would have come in handy to cover the cost of the general election campaign being held that month.

Ms McEntee was successfully elected to the Dáil five days after receiving the cheques, when she secured just over 18pc of the vote in her Meath East constituency.

