The minister, the Tayto Park boss and the €4,200 donation that breached Sipo regulations

Justice Minister Helen McEntee received three cheques each worth €1,400 on February 4, 2020. They were political donations from three separate companies and would have come in handy to cover the cost of the general election campaign being held that month.

Ms McEntee was successfully elected to the Dáil five days after receiving the cheques, when she secured just over 18pc of the vote in her Meath East constituency.

She went into the election as Minister of State for European Affairs, but was rewarded for her loyalty to Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and appointed Justice Minister when the new Government was finally formed.

Elections are expensive endeavours, and Ms McEntee’s campaign set her back €20,831, which included an €11,000-plus bill for advertising and €4,791 for posters.

After clocking up all those expenses in the lead-up to voting day on February 8, the three cheques must have been a welcome cash-flow injection in the final days of the campaign.

The three companies were the Ashbourne Visitor Centre, the Ashbourne Oil Centre and Irish Bison Ltd. All three companies are owned by Ray Coyle, who is best-known as the businessman behind Tayto Park in Ms McEntee’s constituency.

Mr Coyle is a big success story, and his amusement park has been a revelation since it opened its doors just over 12 years ago.

Last week, he revealed he plans to rename Tayto Park as part of a multi-million euro investment in the park.

Yesterday, Mr Coyle said he is not a member of any political party and insisted his donations to Ms McEntee were down to a personal admiration for the local minister.

However, under strict rules on political donations, the maximum amount of money a politician can accept from an individual or a registered corporate donor in any year is €1,000.

Unregistered corporate donors can give only €200.

The maximum cash donation a politician can receive is also €200.

Political donors themselves can only make donations of up to €1,500 to one or more candidates from the same party in a calendar year.

A TD who receives a donation that is in breach of the rules set out by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) must return the money to the donor within two weeks of its receipt. They must also keep a written note of the return, which should be furnished to Sipo.

Despite these rules, the cheques from Mr Coyle’s businesses were lodged in Ms McEntee’s election account and seemed to remain there for almost a year.

Documents lodged by the minister with Sipo show the donation, or at least part of the donation, was returned to the three businesses on January 19, 2021, which is far in excess of two weeks after receiving the money.

At first, Ms McEntee returned €1,200 to each of Mr Coyle’s companies, leaving herself with €600, or €200 from each company.

She subsequently gave a further €400 back to Mr Coyle as he owned all three companies and essentially it was a personal donation directly from him.

So how did all this happen?

The minister’s spokesperson said it was all simply a “misunderstanding” in her constituency office about the allowable donation limits for companies.

“Once this was discovered when Sipo returns were being made by the minister’s office, it was immediately rectified,” he said.

“Following further examination by the minister’s office, a further €400 was returned to ensure the minister is compliant with the letter and the spirit of the rules.”

The spokesperson confirmed all donations received by the minister for campaign purposes were lodged in an election account.

He also said the minister has never assisted Mr Coyle on any issue through her ministerial or constituency office.

The spokesperson said Mr Coyle is merely a constituent who donated to minister’s successful general election campaign.

Mr Coyle said questions over the donations are a “lot of hoodoo about nothing, basically”.

“It was a misunderstanding. I sent on the donations thinking €1,400 was the cap,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Very, very quickly she sent it back with a letter of apology and the rest of it. The money was returned, that was it.”

Asked why he made the donations through three separate companies rather than from himself, Mr Coyle said: “Sure, I had three companies. I thought that each company had a limit of €1,400 so, hence, three companies were chosen to send the money to her.”

Mr Coyle said the decision to use three of his companies to make the donation had “nothing whatsoever” to do with Ms McEntee; rather, it came from “in-house” advice he received from his business.

The businessman said he gave the money to Ms McEntee because she is his local TD and he believes she is doing a good job for the constituency.

“I know her for a good while, but I caused her a lot of embarrassment by not getting proper advice on the money,” he added.

In response to queries about the donations and the breaches of the rules, Sipo referred to a report it issued on political donations last December.

“The report also notes that as all members were in substantive compliance, no files were referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a spokesperson said.