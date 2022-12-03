TWO Government ministers have voice support for England in their World Cup eliminator match with Senegal tomorrow.

However the support is rather lukewarm with one minister admitting she is unlikely to watch the match at all.

A number of big countries have gone out of the tournament, including Germany and Belgium, but Ministers Heather Humphreys and Simon Harris are uncertain whether it means England’s chances have improved.

The FAI and football associations in the UK are bidding to host a European Championships after dropping a campaign to land the 2030 World Cup.

Asked if it was thus time for Irish people to start supporting England to ensure football’s coming home, the two ministers firmly kicked to Row Z.

“I think I think the Government dictating who people should support in a soccer match might be a step too,” said Mr Harris.

“I'm not known for being a massive soccer fan, but England is our nearest neighbour and God knows they can do with a bit of good luck. We wish them well.”

Heather Humphreys commented: “You’ve got the wrong minister here. I’ll probably not even get to watch it.

" I'm not really a big football fan. But as Simon said, they are our nearest neighbours and we can wish them well.

“But in terms of football coming home, all I would say is that I need to keep the Ulster final in Clones.”