The Indo Daily podcast: ‘A rape threat was hand delivered to my office’ – female politicians reveal stream of abuse they receive

A senator has recalled her experience of receiving a hand-delivered rape threat to her office.

On this week’s episode of The Indo Daily podcast, Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers and Green Party councillor and former Dublin lord mayor Hazel Chu revisited the abuse they have received throughout the years.

“I remember getting a letter to the office that was hand delivered, threatening to rape me,” Ms Chambers recalled.

“My staff obviously opened it first but the fact that it was hand delivered, I was scared, and I was trying not to let on to the girls in the office that I was worried about it.

“That was a good few years ago now and I didn’t report it, which was the wrong thing to do, I should have done that.”

She continued: “The way I dealt with it was, I ripped it up and put it in the bin and tried to forget about it and I didn’t think about it after that.

“Now looking back, I see that I should have reported it and thankfully nothing ever happened.”

Read More

Ms Chambers explained she has a fear of having to share information about herself openly as a result of being in a political position.

“There is a particular set of circumstances when you are in public life,” she said.

"You have to be accessible to people. We are a small country. People want access to their politicians but that means your whereabouts are very well known most days and that brings with it its own risks.”

Ms Chambers and Ms Chu spoke out after Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill last week gave a victim impact statement in court following a campaign of harassment by an internet troll who sent her sexually explicit videos and inappropriate texts. Gerard Culhane (43) of Marian Place, Glin, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to harassing Ms Carroll MacNeill (41) between January and March 2020.

Ms Chu also shared her experiences of being trolled online and the impact it has had on her life.

“I have been called everything from the C word c***, to being told you’re a yellow b****,” she said.

“I have been told I should be raped or removed from Ireland – deported is the general threat or that something should happen to me in terms of getting me out of politics.

“There was one particular message, which was that someone should really make sure when Hazel gets into her car that it explodes.

“And is that a serious threat? Well, if someone was saying it to my face or handing me a letter or saying it more frequently, I would perhaps take it very seriously. The fact that it was online, in a form that people were already trolling a lot, I took it less seriously, but it still made me look under my car.”

Ms Chu has admitted that there have been times where she has cried about the hate she receives online.

“You do have a bit of a cry,” she said.

“It’s not even someone telling you that you are not good enough, it is someone telling you that they are going to come and harm you and they are going to come and hurt you because you are doing your job.

“You start to wonder about yourself, and you start to feel quite horrible, and those are the days I tend to have a bit of a cry and then it passes.”

Ms Chu said she believes more has be done in order to ensure female politicians’ safety.

“As much as I am outlining the abuse and the effects, I am also pleading with everyone to help change it and the only way we can is to have more women at the table,” she said.

“I look at Lisa Chambers and I think it’s amazing what she has done when it comes to the stalking legislation, and various other people, but I also felt really sad that it took a personal experience and that’s really heart breaking.

“We had this whole conversation at the start of the year about gender violence about what we should be doing, but what are we doing right now?”