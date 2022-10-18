The Government’s housing plan is in disarray and it doesn’t look like it will deliver anytime soon either

The Government’s housing plan is in disarray and it doesn’t look like it’s going to produce results anytime soon.

There is no good news, and there hasn’t been for more than a decade for those locked out of the housing market, or indeed locked out of any type of accommodation. Addressing the crisis is a complex issue with multiple problems to be tackle to provide for more housing.

However, the Coalition has been severely damaged by missed targets, U-turns on policies and Cabinet in-fighting while homelessness reaches record highs and owning or renting a home becomes more and more unachievable for most people.

Here we look at some of the key reason why the Government’s housing plan is failing so badly.

Read More

External factors

The Government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions meant construction was banned for a number of months and major projects were delayed. However, restrictions on construction were introduced in Ireland when most other countries let it go ahead.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and record levels of inflation have also resulted in significant construction costs which have exacerbated the crisis.

Missed targets

All this has resulted in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s coveted Housing for All Plan missing key objectives. Independent.ie reported recently about a confidential Cabinet memo which showed the true extent to which the plan was failing to meet targets especially around social and affordable housing.

Officials said the objectives of the landmark housing plan were at “considerable risk” and advised introducing new “discrete time lines” for achieving targets. Some in Government were taken aback by the language used by officials in outlining the problems with the plan while others were furious details of failing strategy were leaked.

U-turns

It may not be the economic catastrophe currently engulfing the Tory Party in England, but the botched handling of the introduction of a concrete levy to contribute towards the Mica Redress Scheme has been an embarrassing episode for the Government. Within hours of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announcing the measure in the Budget, the all-powerful Construction Industry Federation criticised the move and insisted it would drive up house prices because it’s not like developers would thinking of bearing the costs.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ERSI) said the same and Sinn Féin, who up until recently supported a similar levy, weighed in and forced the Government to re-think their levy.

Cabinet in-fighting

With the handover of power fast approaching things are getting a little tense in Government. Fine Gael held a special parliamentary party meeting on housing last week where they all but said Darragh O’Brien’s Housing for All Plan is not working. The likes of Simon Coveney, Heather Humphreys and others spit-balled ideas such as cutting Vat on new builds and allowing more people access social housing even though more than 50,000 people are currently waiting to be accommodated by local authorities.

In a clearly orchestrated response Fianna Fáil TDs kicked up a stink and queried why Fine Gael would dare doubt their glorious housing strategy. They also rightly noted Fine Gael had more than a decade to fix the housing crisis and achieved very little.

Fine Gael hit back privately saying Fianna Fáil TDs attacked their Justice Minister Helen McEntee over rising anti-social behaviour in Dublin. All very petty.

The stats

There was a record 10,492 people, including 3,071 children homeless in July. House prices are currently above their highest level recorded in April 2007 during the Celtic Tiger property boom. The average rent in Dublin is €2,015 per month and outside Dublin its €1,127.