‘The Government knew what was going on’ – Tuam mother and baby home historian speaks of her disappointment with State-appointed commission

Catherine Corless at the Tuam Mother and Baby site. Photo: Ray Ryan

Catherine Corless at the Tuam Mother and Baby site. Photo: Ray Ryan

Eavan Murray

As calls grow from the highest echelons of the government for the Mother and Baby Commission to come before the Oireachtas, Catherine Corless sighs wearily “What’s the point anyway?”

The veteran campaigner who fought for justice on behalf of survivors of mother and baby homes for years believes the Government are “almost taunting survivors at this stage.”

She is unimpressed by the sudden outrage expressed by our political leaders following the revelations by commission member Professor Mary Daly on Wednesday.

