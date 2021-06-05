As calls grow from the highest echelons of the government for the Mother and Baby Commission to come before the Oireachtas, Catherine Corless sighs wearily “What’s the point anyway?”

The veteran campaigner who fought for justice on behalf of survivors of mother and baby homes for years believes the Government are “almost taunting survivors at this stage.”

She is unimpressed by the sudden outrage expressed by our political leaders following the revelations by commission member Professor Mary Daly on Wednesday.

Prof Daly addressed an online event hosted by Oxford University to discuss the ­commission’s work.

She revealed the confidential testimonies given by women who survived the homes was discounted in their final report because “it would have taken a lot of additional time” and “hundreds of hours of cross-checking, re-reading against the other evidence available from registers and so on.”

The clamouring of condemnation from a growing list of ministers leaves Ms Corless cold.

“The government knew what was going on all along,” she said.

“The commission of inquiry reported to the Government all along. They had the final say. I can’t put words on it.”

Ms Corless believes there is little chance the commission will explain why they disregarded the direct testimonies of hundreds of women.

“I would doubt it very much. From what I’m hearing, they are not going to come before the Oireachtas,” she said.

“What’s the point anyway? We know what they did and what they didn’t do.

“I was devastated the day the report came out: can you imagine how the survivors felt?

“I did put my faith in them and I encouraged survivors to do the same.

“Not taking on the survivors’ accounts was such an awful insult. It’s incredible.

“What the hell were they doing for six years? We assumed they were taking their time to get things right.

“The Government know damn well what went on. They had to sign off on what the commission gave them.

“My only hope is after what we heard this week it will hurry the Government up and get things finalised for the survivors. They need to get on with the Burials Bill and the Adoption Bill.

“They are just dragging things out. Just give the survivors closure and what they are entitled to.

“Stop having endless talks and over-and-back discussions that don’t make progress.

“They know what the survivors want, just let them have it. That’s what is causing all the hurt.”

Read More

Historian and NUI Galway academic Dr Lorraine Grimes carried out exhaustive research, uncovering the trauma of women forced to enter mother and baby homes.

She believes serious ethical questions remain about the commission’s work.

“The voices of the survivors are completely left out of it,” Dr Grimes said.

“And she (Prof Daly) just reaffirmed that in her opinion they don’t matter. It was so dismissive.

“You can’t have an investigation into what happened in these homes without putting the survivors, the lived experiences, at the forefront. It’s very insulting.

“It’s not believing women: it all goes back to that. As a researcher, I am baffled by it.

“As an official State report into what went on in these homes, it is such a massive disappointment.

“They could have taken on as many researchers as they wanted. There is any number dying for work.

“They didn’t spend all their budget either.

“What baffles me as well was when the recordings (confidential survivor testimony) went missing and then backups were found.

“There seemed to be no ethics around archiving. There are many serious questions.”