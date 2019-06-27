It’s been a week when Boris Johnson’s personal life hit the headlines and his crockery allegedly hit he walls.

The Floating Voter: While Boris is fighting with journalists, the Taoiseach is beating them at table quizzes

Back in Leinster House the Taoiseach is coming under pressure over broadband, and Fine Gael find itself engulfed in a bullying row.

On this week’s ‘Floating Voter’, INM’s Political Editor Kevin Doyle is joined as usual by Philip Ryan. And new recruit Hugh O’Connell makes his first appearance on the podcast.

The trio delve into the political hot topics of the week and what it all means for the key players.

And they give gossip from annual Oireachtas Political Correspondent’s Table Quiz where everybody was scooped by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

