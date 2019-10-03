It's stormy times at the moment and not just with the weather. Between Boris's Brexit plan and Trump's tariffs, tough times are ahead, so what can we expect in next week's budget?

It's stormy times at the moment and not just with the weather. Between Boris's Brexit plan and Trump's tariffs, tough times are ahead, so what can we expect in next week's budget?

The Floating Voter: What can you expect in the budget? Stormy times ahead as Brexit overshadows it all

This week's Floating Voter looks ahead to the likely political, economic and business decisions that will be made by the government for Budget 2020. Joining Kevin Doyle and Philip Ryan were Ferga Kane, EY Ireland's Partner in Government & Infrastructure Advisory and Fianna Fail's Education Spokesperson, Thomas Byrne.

While the panel discusses issues of infrastructure investment, housing & education and the Green agenda, Brexit is the shadow looking over everything.

"Both parties have vision of what should be in the budget," says Thomas Byrne. "But Brexit is the shadow over everything. We're doing the budget with that in mind and looking to keep the country on an even keel."

He also believes it would be ‘likely’ there’ll be a general election in Ireland if a Brexit extension takes place while he also warned that it will 'inevitably lead to people dying' if the Northern Assembly has to vote every four years on border posts.

For more episodes from the Floating Voter, visit the show page at: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-floating-voter/

The Floating Voter is in association with EY Ireland.

Online Editors