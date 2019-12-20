News Politics

Friday 20 December 2019

The Floating Voter: The 2019 Floating Voter Political Awards with Oliver Callan

Kevin Doyle, left, and Philip Ryan, right, with this week's guest on The Floating Voter podcast, Oliver Callan
Philip Ryan

The 2019 Floating Voter Political Awards with Oliver Callan.

After a rollercoaster year of political drama which saw Leo Varadkar de-select at TD for falling off a swing and UK voters select a prime minister who got stuck on a zip line, the Floating Voter team have compiled their coveted list of annual awards.

And for this very special podcasting event, Kevin Doyle and Philip Ryan were joined by none other than Ireland’s number political satirical impressionist Oliver Callan.

Callan came into our Talbot Street studios ahead of his forthcoming national tour to present awards to some of his best known characters.

So listen in to see who won awards for the year’s most outrageous claim, top political landlord and the award for throwing the most amount of colleagues under the bus.

