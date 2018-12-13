A second Brexit referendum could lead to riots on the streets of Britain, a Fianna Fáil TD has said.

A second Brexit referendum could lead to riots on the streets of Britain, a Fianna Fáil TD has said.

The Floating Voter: Second Brexit referendum could lead to riots on the streets of Britain - TD

Mayo TD Lisa Chambers also said the British parliament is currently “not a nice work place” due to tension and divisions caused by Brexit.

Speaking on Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast, Ms Chamber said: “The possibility of a second referendum has increased…you could see riots, you could see very angry crowds on both sides if that happened.”

Ms Chamber insisted she was “reluctant to dictate to British MPs” but said she does believe a second vote on Brexit may be needed.

“They did have a democratic referendum at the first outing and we have to acknowledge that but if parliament is deadlocked and there isn’t a majority which appears to be the case you could see it put back to the people,” she added.

Ms Chambers said even if the country voted to Leave for a second time it would allow the politicians “get on with” exiting the EU.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond also told the podcast Brexit was already impacting on the dairy industry.

“Our level of cheddar cheese export has declined because we are getting the dairy sector to diversify into evaporated milk rather than cheddar cheese because they all go to the UK,” Mr Richmond said.

Online Editors