The Floating Voter: Leo's speeches, the abortion debate, and is Ireland a sh*thole country?
This week Kevin Doyle is joined by Shona Murray and Philip Ryan in The Floating Voter's first podcast of the year.
Together they look at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar performance in the European parliament this week and ask does he need to work on his speeches.
As Simon Harris pins his colours to the mast in the abortion debate, when will Leo and the rest of the cabinet make their thoughts known.
And as Donald Trump prepares for a visit from Leo on St Patricks Day we ask is Ireland one of these S**Hole countries.
Online Editors