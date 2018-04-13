The Floating Voter: Fine Gael Senator admits he'd rather quit the party than serve with Sinn Fein

Neale Richmond was commenting after Junior Minister for Older People Jim Daly said he had no ideological issue with Sinn Fein working with Fine Gael in government.

Speaking to Independent.ie’s Floating Voter Podcast, Mr Richmond insisted he does not share his Fine Gael’s colleague view and would rather quit the party than serve with Sinn Fein.

Mr Richmond also discussed the British media’s coverage of Brexit negotiations and recent comments by leading UK politicians about Ireland’s position in the talks.