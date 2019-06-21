The Floating Voter: Fine Gael members say Varadkar is ‘no Enda Kenny’, senior Fianna Fail TD claims

FINE Gael members are privately expressing dissatisfaction with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to a senior Fianna Fail TD.

Fianna Fail’s public expenditure spokesperson Barry Cowen even claimed a Fine Gael member of the Oireachtas told him the Taoiseach was “no Enda Kenny”.

Speaking to Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast, Mr Cowen said the recent local election result had caused concern among the Fine Gael membership.

“I talk to Fine Gael colleagues from around the country and there is no doubt too that they thought Leo was going to bring them to the promise land over a protracted period but the penny is dropping with them too,” he said.

“One of them even said to me ‘he’s no Enda’. I didn’t think that would happen as quickly as it has happened,” he added.

Mr Cowen said the person who made the reference to the former Taoiseach was a member of the Oireachtas meaning it was either a Fine Gael TD, senator or MEP.

The Offaly TD also said Fine Gael has notably ramped up their political attacks on Fianna Fail since the local and European election.

“The result has led to a definite change of tactic on the part of Fine Gael who seem to be trying to provoke us and goad us but I like to think we are still the adults in the room, the steady ones,” Mr Cowen said.

“The immaturity on their part in trying to get a reaction but to be honest it is water off a ducks back to the likes of us,” he added.

The Taoiseach called Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin “two faced” and “precious” in the Dail this week.

The Fine Gael press office also issued near identical press releases on behalf of individual TDs attacking Fianna Fail for questioning the Government’s national development plan.

Online Editors