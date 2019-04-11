The Floating Voter: Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael EU election candidates discuss vote pact

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael candidates running for the European Parliament elections in Dublin have discussed a potential vote pact ahead of polls opening in May.

On Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast, Fianna Fáil candidate Barry Andrews says he would be open to a vote pact with former SDLP leader Mark Durkan who is running for Fine Gael.

“We’d be open to it if Mark is willing to offer it,” Mr Andrews says. The former minister of State’s comments follows Fianna Fáil and the SDLP announcing an all Ireland policy partnership. Mr Durkan did not rule out a vote pact with Mr Andrews but similarly did not say he would open to the offer now that he is running for Fine Gael.

Separately, Mr Andrews defends his record as GOAL chief executive and explains why he is going before the electorate again after the hammering he got in the 2011 General Election.

Mr Andrews says “a lot has changed” since he left politics and insists he had built up a “bank of experience” after the devastating election for Fianna Fail during the financial crash.

Meanwhile, Mr Durkan, who has recently joined Fine Gael, defends his decision to run in the Dublin rather than Northern Ireland now that UK is set to contest the EU elections.

The Derry man says he wants to run in Dublin so he can represent citizens across the entire island of Ireland and protect the Good Friday Agreement. He says candidates running in the North may have to contest on a “time limited” and “scope limited” mandate.

Mr Durkan also attempts to name the main characters from the hit comedy show The Derry Girls, while Mr Andrews is quizzed on his knowledge of Dublin GAA.

Online Editors