News Politics

Tuesday 23 October 2018

The Floating Voter: Dragons doing each other no favours in Presidential race, says Gavin Duffy

  • Entry of three Dragons’ Den investors into Áras race has helped Michael D Higgins - Gavin Duffy believes
  • 'I think the winner from it is the incumbent' - Duffy tells The Floating Voter podcast
  • Businessman said he inquired whether Sean Gallagher, who finished second in 2011, would run again and was assured it wasn’t on his agenda
Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy on the Floating Voter Podcast. Pictured with Irish Independent political team Kevin Doyle, Philip Ryan and Laura Larkin Pic:Mark Condren 22.10.2018
Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy on the Floating Voter Podcast. Pictured with Irish Independent political team Kevin Doyle, Philip Ryan and Laura Larkin Pic:Mark Condren 22.10.2018
Kevin Doyle

Kevin Doyle

THE entry of three Dragons’ Den investors into the presidential race has helped Michael D Higgins secure his landslide lead, Gavin Duffy believes.

In his most frank comments on the “bizarre” decision by himself, Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey to contest the election, Mr Duffy admitted it is “very hard to explain”.

And speaking on Independent.ie’s ‘The Floating Voter’ podcast, he said the coincidence has only served to hurt all of their chances.

Responding to suggestions they are working together, Mr Duffy said: “No they are not, I can confirm that. In fact, it’s dividing and diluting the vote.

“I think it caused people to give a pause for thought. I think the winner from it is the incumbent.”

The businessman said he inquired whether Sean Gallagher, who finished second in 2011, would run again and was assured it wasn’t on his agenda.

Asked he is held off putting his name forward if Mr Gallagher had publicly shown an interesting, Mr Duffy said: “But if you are told 1000pc ‘they are not running’, well then you’re in a situation where you take that on board and you make the decision.”

On the podcast, Mr Duffy also talks about why he doesn’t drink alcohol, his passion for hunting and being lucky enough to enjoy the “finer things” in life.

Online Editors

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Also in this section