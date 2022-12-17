The FFG moniker has never seemed more appropriate as the greatest change is the death of Civil War politics

When we step back from the pomp and ceremony of today’s events, we see an over-riding reality: Civil War politics, which for a century has dominated this country, is well and truly dead and buried somewhere in an unmarked grave.

The oft-used moniker ‘FFG’, which refers to the interchangeable nature of the two main civil war political parties — Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael — never seemed more appropriate.

For half the country, there is some comfort in that. For the other half, today’s events at Dáil Éireann and Áras an Uachtaráin, bring renewed focus on the buzzword ‘change’.

Or as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald somewhat poetically put it: “You can’t prevent the new dawn breaking, the light of a better tomorrow burns brightly…you can make the people wait a little longer, but you cannot and will not stop that change.”

Read More

Change can come in different forms — all of a sudden, as the success of Sinn Féin in the last election seemed to be; or, dropping slowly, as it had been happening anyway.

It is almost a quarter of a century since the Good Friday Agreement was signed. The greatest political change in that time has already occurred — the coming together in a coalition government of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

When Micheál Martin saved Fianna Fáil in 2016, he negotiated a confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael. That deal was a precursor to the formation of this government in 2020, and to todday’s events — which were a minimal, seamless changeover that will hardly alter people’s lives tomorrow.

Leo Varadkar will now lead the Government. In terms of style, he will be somewhat different to Martin, but he has indicated he’s learned from the Fianna Fáil leader’s sure-footed, softly spoken approach.

Varadkar has also been through the wringer himself in recent weeks and months, so it will be interesting to see how different, if at all, he will be as Taoiseach this time.

Martin’s continued presence as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs will be reassuring for many people, if not for his remaining critics in Fianna Fáil. The otherwise less-than-radical changes to the Cabinet were predictable enough.

There is little point changing ministers for the sake of it, even the lesser-performing ones. It can take many months for a new minister to read themselves into a portfolio. Most are performing adequately enough, given the strictures on government ministers anyway.

In the two most critical departments — housing and health — Darragh O’Brien is implementing the Government’s agreed policy, Housing For All; while Stephen Donnelly is implementing an Oireachtas-agreed policy, Sláintecare, or as much of it as the Government intends to at this stage.

To replace either now would have been to risk a further slowdown to the implementation of these policies.

For many — not least those overlooked for promotion, but more especially for the opposition — the reshuffle will have lacked ambition. But those ambitions were decided two years ago, and it is a minister’s job to manage implementation in the face of events.

And what events this government has faced: Covid, war, energy inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis to name but a few.

The headwinds facing this iteration of government are also strong. Experts are agreed the economy will slow considerably next year, and the era of cheap money is over.

If anything, the Government’s second half will be even more difficult, certainly in terms of managing public expectations.

For good or ill then, the Government will be judged on its policies and how it manages events over another two years or so — and then people will come to decide again on the meaning of ‘change’.

In many ways, Micheál Martin has already recognised the era of political change in Ireland, firstly through confidence and supply, and then this grand coalition.

While some in Fianna Fáil occasionally hark back to another era of its near total dominance, Martin has recognised the rise of Sinn Féin, and the splintering of parties on the left, as akin to the norm in wider European politics.

In that context then, the reshuffle was grand insofar as it went. The real question is how change will continue to evolve and, to my mind, how a nation polarised mostly by age and social class (related to the property-owning haves and have-nots) will bind into a cohesive way forward.

Varadkar has ruled out coalition with Sinn Féin; Martin is leaving open that option more so than he did two years ago; and the leader of the opposition is open to all-comers, but maintains a preference for an unlikely Sinn Féin-led government of all the left.

All three are adopting positions to maximise electoral appeal in 2024.

In two years, then, will we be talking about be SFF or SFG? Either could help bind the electorate. For those comfortable with today’s changeover, Sinn Féin in government with either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael would be better than Sinn Féin in government on its own or with small parties.

But, depending on those events over the next two years, we may well be looking at yet another four years of FFG.