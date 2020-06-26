The fantasy cabinet

Politicians from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party last night faced an anxious wait to see whether they will be appointed to cabinet. The ultimate configuration of government departments was also being finalised. But here's how the line-up could look.

:: Taoiseach

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will assume the role of Taoiseach just over three decades after he was first elected to the Dáil. It will be the crowning achievement of a career which saw him rebuild his party from near oblivion in 2011.

:: Tánaiste and Business, Jobs and Tourism

Leo Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, will be demoted but with an arrangement to reassume the office of Taoiseach in December 2022. The Business brief is expected to be beefed up and his first major project would be a major July stimulus package to help the hospitality sector after the coronavirus shock.

:: Finance

Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael)

The Dublin Central TD's name has gone forward as a candidate to be the next president of the Eurogroup, a strong indication that he's expected to stay on as Finance Minister. He'll have to put his 'prudent Paschal' hat on if he's to deal with the fallout of the Covid-19 emergency.

:: Public Expenditure

Michael McGrath (Fianna Fáil)

Confidence and Supply saw Mr McGrath sit across from the table in budget talks with Mr Donohoe and this is likely to continue as he takes on Public Expenditure.

:: Justice

Dara Calleary (FF)

Fianna Fáil's deputy leader previously served as the party's justice spokesman and is well-versed in the series of controversies it faced in recent years.

:: Climate Action and Transport

Eamon Ryan (GP)

The Green Party leader will be tasked with delivering on the ambitious 7pc-a-year reduction in carbon emissions and 2:1 split in spending on public transport over new roads.

:: Foreign Affairs

Simon Coveney (FG)

Mr Coveney has been synonymous with Ireland's efforts to avoid a hard Brexit and despite the deal with the UK it's not over yet. With trade talks still ongoing he has more work to do.

:: Health

Roderic O'Gorman (GP)

Perhaps the trickiest brief in government and it could benefit from a new broom. Fears of a second wave of Covid-19 and getting Sláintecare done means the job won't be any easier.

:: Education

Catherine Martin (GP)

The Greens' deputy leader is a former teacher and was heavily involved in developing the coalition's plans for education.

:: Housing

Darragh O'Brien (FF)

Fianna Fáil is expected to take housing after years of criticising Fine Gael's approach. Experienced TD Mr O'Brien would be first in line for the job.

:: Social Protection

Simon Harris (FG)

Mr Harris may well get a reprieve from the Department of Health only to find himself with the difficult task of winding down pandemic payments.

:: Communications

Helen McEntee (FG)

Tipped for a promotion to cabinet, the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) would be on the agenda for the Meath East TD.

:: Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Heather Humphreys (FG)

The Cavan-Monagahan TD's job would be to protect farmers from the worst impacts of Brexit while also allaying rural fears over Green Party policies.

:: Higher Education and Research

Thomas Byrne (FF)

Fianna Fáil wanted this department created and Mr Byrne, the party's education spokesman, is the obvious candidate to take it.

:: Children

Anne Rabbitte (FF)

It's hard to see the Department of Children losing a senior ministry. Fianna Fáil's spokesperson in the area would be an ideal fit.

:: 'Super Juniors'

Transport: Norma Foley (FF); Arts and Media: Hildegarde Naughton (FG); Disabilities: Brian Leddin (GP); Chief Whip: Jack Chambers (FF).