‘The delays are shocking’ – ministers and TDs bombard Road Safety Authority to fast-track driving tests for constituents

Independent TD Mattie McGrath says people are coming to him in desperation

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) is being bombarded with representations from TDs, Senators, and C ouncillors, many looking to fast-track or secure last minute driving tests for constituents.

Figures provided under FOI detail how the RSA is getting nearly three emails every working day from politicians with one Oireachtas member having sent 90 such representations since the beginning of last year.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has been sending at least one representation every week with several government ministers also submitting a high volume of requests and queries to the authority.

The RSA said they had received 1,237 direct communications from TDs and Senators in the period between January 2021 and mid-September this year.

Of those, 51 came from Junior Minister James Browne, 45 from Independent TD Thomas Pringle, 42 from Junior Minister Niall Collins, 36 from Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley, 31 from Minister Heather Humphreys, and 28 from Independent TD Michael Lowry.

Others who submitted at least 20 queries included Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Ring, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

I’ve come to the conclusion that this is a rudderless organisation without the competency required to deal with much of its remit.

Just a single representation was submitted by the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with none having come from the office of the now Tánaiste Micheál Martin

Asked about the high level of representations he had sent, Mattie McGrath said: “People come to us in desperation – waiting months for tests, cases where somebody has got a job, or has just come back into the country. The delays are shocking and it’s longer and longer they are getting. Some centres don’t have enough testers, others have people out sick.

“It’s just not good enough. People want to get their test and if they can’t pass, fair enough. But they need to get on the road and they shouldn’t have to be coming to us.

“People are actually paying for these tests. It’s not as if they are getting a favour. It might make the Road Safety Authority a bit more accountable when we send a letter, that’s the hope.”

An anonymised sample of representations details the type of requests being made by politicians.

For Mattie McGrath, one enquiry related to a constituent who had previously failed their test but needed a retest as they required their car for work as they lived in a rural area.

In another, Mr McGrath asked for a test to be expedited for a constituent who had failed their truck test but was after buying a “new lorry for his business”.

One representation concerned an elderly constituent who had become caught up in bureaucracy around getting a medical certificate to renew their licence.

In other representations, frequent reasons cited by politicians for expediting driving tests were beginning new jobs, starting apprenticeships, and difficulties getting to medical appointments.

Other cases involved issues around NCT certificates, the online driving test booking system crashing, and what constituted a frontline worker who could benefit from reducing waiting times.

In further letters, politicians explained how constituents had been forced to live far from work or college due to the housing crisis leaving them completely dependent on their cars.

Not all TDs were happy with how the RSA was doing its job with one saying they were shocked by “ongoing incompetence” over the permit system for truck drivers.

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy wrote in one email: “I have rarely had so many incidents whereby I’ve come to the conclusion that this is a rudderless organisation without the competency required to deal with much of its remit.”

A spokesman for the Road Safety Authority said: “In relation to all requests for urgent driving tests [our] policy is as follows. If a customer is a critical frontline worker employed by the HSE, a private hospital or the emergency services and needs to drive in the course of their duties they may submit a request using a special form on the RSA website.

“If that request is approved then the customer will be prioritised. In the interest of fairness to all customers, invitations to book a test slot are issued in strict rotation, with those who applied and are eligible being invited first. Where a customer has previously failed their car test and reapplied, these are fast-tracked and sent a new booking invitation six to eight weeks after their previous test.”